Iga Swiatek says tennis ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes 'was supposed to be made a year ago'

Top-ranked tennis pro Iga Swiatek criticized nan sport’s governing bodies connected Wednesday, saying officials should person taken a stronger stance successful banning Russian and Belarusian players pursuing nan penetration of Ukraine.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus person been capable to participate successful WTA and ATP events arsenic neutral athletes. Wimbledon announced successful 2022 that these athletes would beryllium banned from competition, a measurement that was reversed this year.

But Swiatek told nan BBC Wednesday she felt tennis should person been much fierce successful taking a guidelines against Russian aggression.

"After World War II, German players were not allowed, arsenic good arsenic Japanese and Italian (players). And I consciousness for illustration this benignant of point would show nan Russian government that possibly it's not worthy it," nan Polish tennis pro told nan British outlet.

"I cognize it's a mini point because we are conscionable athletes, a small portion successful nan world, but I consciousness for illustration athletics is beautiful important and athletics has ever been utilized successful propaganda."

Several world sports governing bodies are continuing to return a difficult statement against athletes' information from Russia and Belarus.

An Olympic qualifying event for women’s fencing successful Poland was canceled this week aft nan International Fencing Federation voted past period to let athletes from Russia and Belarus to resume competition.

But banning those athletes from tennis now would beryllium "unfair," Swiatek said.

"Tennis didn't really spell that way, but now it would beryllium beautiful unfair for Russian and Belarusian players to do that because this determination was expected to beryllium made a twelvemonth ago."

Swiatek did definitive empathy for those athletes against nan war, acknowledging nan complexities of them having to speak retired against it.

"It's not their responsibility they person a passport for illustration that, but, connected nan different hand, we each person immoderate benignant of impact. And I consciousness for illustration thing that would thief extremity nan Russian aggression, we should spell that measurement successful position of nan decisions nan federations are making.

"I really respect [speaking retired against nan war] because I consciousness it's brave for Russian athletes to opportunity that because their business is beautiful complicated, and sometimes it's difficult for them to speak retired large astir it."