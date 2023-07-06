iGaming Crossroads Summit 2023: Eurasian iGaming Takes the Global Stage

Georgia is a thriving hub for iGaming successful Eastern Europe, quickly becoming a sought-after market. It boasts an established online casino and sports betting industry, location to innovative companies for illustration SmartSoft, CrystalBet, Crocobet, and Adjarabet. The European gaming organization has a two-fold narration pinch Georgia. On nan 1 hand, Georgia offers an established marketplace of players whereas galore European operators look to bring innovative Georgian products to their ain markets.

Despite its mini organization of 3.7 million, Georgia boasts a flourishing gaming and sports betting industry:

The manufacture employs complete 10,000 people successful nan country

people successful nan country The mean gross per personification successful Georgia is $360.50 (online casino)

(online casino) By 2027, nan number of progressive online casino players is expected to surpass 30 400

The marketplace has been increasing astatine an awesome complaint of 7.6%

Population and authorities embracing Web3 technology and crypto

iGaming Crossroads Summit 2023: Georgian iGaming Open for Business!

iGaming Crossroads Summit 2023 is an unparalleled 2-Day Summit that grants world players entree to nan thriving iGaming markets astatine nan intersection of Europe and Asia. Attendees will beryllium exposed to nan move Georgian improvement community’s innovative iGaming products and solutions. This arena is simply a gateway to lucrative opportunities and serves arsenic a hub for networking and forging strategical partnerships pinch manufacture leaders, enabling attendees to enactment astatine nan forefront of nan ever-evolving iGaming landscape.

Explore cardinal topics astatine iGaming Crossroads Summit 2023:

New regulatory changes successful Georgia and surrounding regions

and surrounding regions Strategies for creating marque loyalty crossed Eurasia

Product improvement strategies for subordinate retention

for subordinate retention Creating games that resonate pinch local and international audiences

and audiences Future of cryptocurrency payments successful Georgia and beyond

Purchase Your Pass to Business Growth successful Eurasian iGaming

Don’t miss retired connected nan opportunity to witnesser nan cutting-edge invention of Georgian iGaming astatine iCS 2023! Experience nan early of iGaming firsthand and immerse yourself successful a world of limitless possibilities astatine nan luxurious Biltmore Hotel Tbilisi in nan bosom of nan Georgian capital. With only 1 period near until this thrilling inaugural event, unafraid your summons now and subordinate thought leaders and innovators successful iGaming successful Tbilisi from 1 – 2 August 2023, https://www.eventus-international.com/ics. Get your summons coming and beryllium a portion of this groundbreaking event!