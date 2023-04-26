Illegal immigrants 'at odds with British values' says Braverman - as small boats bill passes next hurdle

The behaviour of group arriving successful nan UK connected mini boats is "at likelihood pinch British values", nan location caput has claimed.

Speaking exclusively to Sky News, Suella Braverman said group making nan vulnerable Channel crossing - who see asylum seekers - were "behaving unacceptably" by "breaking our rules" and "abusing nan generosity of nan British people".

But she besides claimed criminality was "very intimately linked" to their arrival, telling our governmental analogous Ali Fortescue: "We spot that location are galore group coming present illegally who are past getting progressive successful drugs, who are getting progressive successful convulsive crime, who are getting progressive successful prostitution.

Politics live:

Small boats migrants are 'asylum shoppers', says minister

"All of that is astatine likelihood pinch British values, each of that is unacceptable behaviour."

The Home Office was incapable to constituent Sky News to crime statistic to backmost up these claims.

But a root from nan section said main constables and elder constabulary officers had told nan location caput astir "increased criminality relating to group who entered nan UK connected mini boats", and she was "clear that those who participate nan UK connected mini boats are breaking nan rule by meaning of their way of entry".

Her remarks came arsenic MPs were debating the Illegal Migration Bill, which passed its last shape successful nan Commons connected Wednesday evening and will now caput to nan Lords for further scrutiny.

But it was not an easy thrust for nan government, pinch Tory rebels threatening to propulsion them disconnected people by introducing their ain amendments .

One helping of nan party, lead by seasoned Conservative backbencher Tim Loughton, wanted to make judge much safe and ineligible routes were introduced for asylum seekers to travel to nan UK.

Speaking successful nan debate, migration curate Robert Jenrick said nan authorities "accepts nan request for greater clarity" successful nan area and would put a study to MPs wrong six months "detailing existing and projected further safe and ineligible routes for those successful request of protection".

And he said ministers would "aim to instrumentality nan projected caller routes arsenic soon arsenic practicable and successful immoderate arena by nan extremity of 2024".

As a result, Mr Loughton did not push his amendment to a vote.

Another alteration was being projected by erstwhile Prime Minister Theresa May and ex-party leader Iain Duncan Smith, who were seeking to protect victims of modern slavery.

Currently, suspected victims are fixed impermanent protection against deportation while their cases are considered, but nan elder Tories are angry nan measure removes this measurement if they person been judged to person entered nan UK illegally.

Mr Jenrick promised to "look astatine what much we tin do to supply further protections to individuals who suffered exploitation successful nan UK".

But while Mrs May welcomed further discussions, she said nan existent scheme was a "slap successful nan face" for those who attraction astir nan victims of modern slavery and quality trafficking.

Image: Theresa May attacked nan authorities complete really its measure would effect victims of modern slavery.

"The authorities will beryllium ensuring that much group will enactment enslaved and successful exploitation arsenic a consequence of this Bill because it will springiness nan slavedrivers, it will springiness nan traffickers, different limb to clasp group successful that slavery and exploitation," she said.

"Because it'll beryllium very easy to opportunity to them, 'don't moreover deliberation astir trying to flight from nan misery of your life, from nan suffering we're subjecting you to, because each nan UK authorities will do is nonstop you distant and astir apt nonstop you to Rwanda'."

The ex-PM added: "The Modern Slavery Act gave dream to victims, this measure removes that hope. I genuinely judge that, if enacted arsenic it is presently proposed, this measure will time off much people, much men, women and children, successful slavery successful nan UK."

Mrs May did not push her amendment either.

But now nan measure will beryllium heading to nan Lords, wherever peers are apt to propose their ain changes - and if they pass, nan authorities will beryllium heading backmost to nan Commons for different round.