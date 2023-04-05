Illinois man arrested after alleged burglary attempt at Michael Jordan's estate outside Chicago

5 hours ago
A man was arrested Thursday aft an alleged burglary effort astatine Michael Jordan's property successful Highland Park, Illinois, conscionable extracurricular Chicago.

Raiden K. Hagedorn, 18, of Mundelein, Illinois, was taken into custody aft residents reported seeing galore officers astatine aliases adjacent nan scene.

Hagedorn was charged pinch criminal trespass to an occupied residence and 2 counts of criminal harm to property, each misdemeanors, according to nan Lake McHenry Scanner.

A gross pinch nan No. 23 controls entree to nan location of hoops fable Michael Jordan Oct. 21, 2013, successful Highland Park, Ill.

A gross pinch nan No. 23 controls entree to nan location of hoops fable Michael Jordan Oct. 21, 2013, successful Highland Park, Ill. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

He was released connected individual recognizance enslaved and is scheduled to look successful court April 20.

The property spans 7 acres and 56,000 quadrate feet.

Charlotte Hornets proprietor Michael Jordan during a property convention successful 2020.

Charlotte Hornets proprietor Michael Jordan during a property convention successful 2020. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

The location is among Jordan's respective properties. His superior residence is successful Florida.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office was connected nan segment on pinch a K-9 unit.

EX-NBA STAR BEN GORDON ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY BEING IN POSSESSION OF POCKETKNIFE, STUN GUN

The property has been for waste since 2012 and is listed astatine complete $14 million.

Michael Jordan, NBA fable and co-owner of 23xi Racing watches nan action connected pit roadworthy during qualifying for nan 2nd yearly Ally 400 June 25, 2022, astatine Nashville Superspeedway successful Nashville.

Michael Jordan, NBA fable and co-owner of 23xi Racing watches nan action connected pit roadworthy during qualifying for nan 2nd yearly Ally 400 June 25, 2022, astatine Nashville Superspeedway successful Nashville. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jordan spent 13 years of his illustrious profession pinch nan Chicago Bulls aft being selected by them pinch nan 3rd prime successful nan 1984 NBA Draft.

Source Foxnews

