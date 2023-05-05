Illinois' plan to eliminate cash bail statewide just cleared a major hurdle

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court connected Tuesday upheld nan constitutionality of a authorities rule ending rate bail, ordering implementation successful mid-September.

The ruling overturns a Kankakee County judge’s sentiment successful December that nan rule violated nan constitution’s proviso that “all persons shall beryllium bailable by capable sureties.”

Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis delivered nan court’s opinion, approved 5-2, saying that nan constitution “does not instruction that monetary bail is nan only intends to guarantee criminal defendants look for tests aliases nan only intends to protect nan public.”

The General Assembly dominated by Democrats approved nan scheme successful January 2021 arsenic portion of an expansive overhaul of nan state’s criminal justness system known arsenic nan SAFE-T Act. It followed nan police-involved execution of George Floyd successful Minnesota nan erstwhile spring.

The Kankakee County judge’s ruling did not artifact implementation of nan law, group to return effect connected Jan. 1, 2023. The ruling sent nan rumor straight to nan Supreme Court, which stopped its implementation while promising a speedy resolution.

Theis ordered that nan halt connected nan rule beryllium lifted 60 days aft Tuesday’s opinion, connected Sept. 18, 2023.

Proponents of eliminating rate bail picture it arsenic a punishment connected poverty, suggesting that nan able tin salary their measurement retired of jailhouse to await proceedings while those successful economical distress person to beryllium it retired down bars.

In outpouring 2020, the Illinois Supreme Court Commission connected Pretrial Practices strongly endorsed bail reform, noting that recovered that a suspect who can’t spend bail sees his aliases her life unravel wrong days — nonaccomplishment of a job, nonaccomplishment of kid custody, wellness problems without entree to medication.

What’s more, nan committee recovered that it tends to make spurious plea deals. Defendants logic that pleading to a lower-level discourtesy gets them retired of jailhouse sooner.

Critics person based on that bail is simply a time-honored measurement to guarantee defendants released from jailhouse show up for tribunal proceedings.