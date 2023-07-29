IMAX Head Honcho Speaks Out After Dune 2 Delay Release Date Rumors Roll Around: 'No Disrespect To Timothée Chalamet'

Aside from superhero movies, location are a fewer awesome movie franchises astatine play correct now. Chief among them is Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi deed Dune, which is expected to get its sequel this November. But since nan all-star formed presently can’t do property acknowledgment to nan ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, resulting successful immoderate rumors that Warner Bros. mightiness beryllium delaying its release. Now nan IMAX caput honcho has spoken retired pursuing nan Dune: Part Two hold rumors, and was moreover quoted saying “no disrespect to Timothée Chalamet.” Let’s break it each down.

Adapting nan monolithic Dune caller for movie is simply a immense task, arsenic we saw pinch David Lynch’s 1984 movie. But audiences really responded to Villeneuve’s blockbuster, and nan ocular spectacle that it was successful theaters. The trading run for Part Two was successful afloat effect anterior to nan onslaught going into effect, which barred actors from promoting movies from struck companies. During nan IMAX Q2 net telephone (via Fool), CEO Richard Gelfond addressed this rumor, saying:

So, Dune is already successful nan midst of a trading campaign. There are trailers out. There's tons of materials out. They had a large presentation, a batch of nan conferences. As a matter of fact, nan Denis Villeneuve presented astatine nan IMAX CEO Forum. So, it's benignant of retired of nan gate. So, if you put it backmost successful nan game, you've sewage to copy those expenses astatine immoderate clip successful nan early of putting it retired of nan gate.

Points were made. Warner Bros. had spent a ton of money airing Dune’s trailers and putting up advertisements anterior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. If nan workplace decided to hold nan highly anticipated blockbuster, they would seemingly person to salary each that money up again. And for that reason, IMAX’s Richard Gelfond doesn’t look excessively concerned astir nan hold rumors.

Another complication that comes pinch perchance delaying Dune is nan puzzle portion that is movie merchandise schedules. Studios don’t want excessively overmuch competition, and Dune: Part Two was chiefly group to compete against The Marvels which will beryllium released 1 week later. Gelfond was quote successful nan net telephone saying:

In addition, Dune has a very agelong tally clip successful IMAX, up to 5 aliases six weeks. And it conscionable was fortuitous that location were nary different conflicting projects. But if they were to move that to adjacent twelvemonth and immoderate time, it's highly improbable that they would person that magnitude of tally time. And conscionable to punctual you, IMAX was astir 20% of nan maturation connected Dune 1. And I cognize there's a batch of trading scheme connected Dune 2.

On nan flip side, having specified a star-studded cast for Dune: Part Two was besides portion of its appeal. Having them missing trading and interviews is nary uncertainty a nonaccomplishment for nan marketing. That includes young talent for illustration Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler. Gelfond specifically referenced nan Call Me By Your Name star, saying:

If they move Dune 2, there's a carrying cost, telephone it 10% aliases immoderate it is. So, really are they going to dress up for that costs crossed nan different incremental costs? The IMAX merchandise is simply a really important constituent to their merchandise pattern. And arsenic I said conscionable a infinitesimal ago, I don't deliberation it's replicable for them to person that benignant of tally clip again. So, erstwhile I look astatine it from their constituent of view, from a dollars and cents numbers perspective, it conscionable doesn't make immoderate consciousness to maine that they would move it because -- and again, nan only logic they would move it is they'd say, nan actors onslaught is going on, and they want to get a premier and put it connected nan Tonight Show aliases immoderate they put nan actors, but pinch nary disrespect to Timothee Chalamet.

Shots weren’t needfully fired, but it’s decidedly absorbing to spot a peek down nan curtain and nan talks happening by awesome companies for illustration Warner Bros. and IMAX. And pinch Dune: Part Two group to get successful a matter of months, it’s crunch time. And it doesn’t look for illustration nan SAG-AFTRA onslaught is going to extremity anytime soon.

Dune: Part Two is presently expected to get successful theaters connected November 3rd. In nan meantime, cheque retired nan 2023 movie merchandise dates to scheme your adjacent movie experience.