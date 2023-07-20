IMF says Russia exit from Ukraine grain deal risks adding to global food inflation

9 hours ago
The International Monetary Fund connected Wednesday said Russia's exit from a woody allowing Ukrainian exports via nan Black Sea worsens nan world nutrient information outlook and risks adding to nutrient inflation, particularly for low-income countries.

An IMF spokesperson said nan world lender would proceed to cautiously show ongoing developments successful nan region and their effect connected world nutrient insecurity.

"The discontinuation of nan inaugural impacts nan nutrient proviso to countries that trust heavy connected shipments from Ukraine, successful peculiar successful North Africa, nan Middle East, and South Asia," nan money said. "It worsens nan nutrient information outlook and risks adding to world nutrient inflation, particularly for low-income countries."

Source Bdnews24

