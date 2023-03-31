Issued on: 31/03/2023 - 05:44

A tenth of group surviving successful France successful 2021 were calved foreigners, nationalist statistic agency INSEE said connected Thursday, successful its first study connected migration successful a decade.

Almost 7 cardinal people, aliases 10.3 percent of each group successful France that twelvemonth were immigrants, meaning "born a foreigner successful a overseas country", it said.

In comparison, 6.5 percent of French residents hailed from overseas successful 1968, it added.

More than a 3rd of immigrants successful France successful 2021 had acquired French citizenship, it said.

Immigrants and their descendants had mostly blended into society, galore having children calved successful France, nan study showed.

By nan 3rd generation, 9 retired of 10 only had 1 aliases 2 grandparents who had immigrated to France.

Migration had contributed to nan country's divers makeup, nan statistic agency's Sylvie Le Minez said.

"A 3rd of France's organization has a nexus to migration complete 3 generations," she said.

While immigrants half a period agone mostly hailed from confederate Europe, successful 2021 galore had travel from North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Le Minez said.

More than 12 percent of immigrants that twelvemonth were calved successful Algeria, different 12 percent successful Morocco, and 4 percent from Tunisia, nan study said.

More than 8 percent hailed from Portugal, 4 percent from Italy, much than 3 percent from Turkey, and immoderate 3 percent from Spain, it added.

A small much than half of each immigrants were women.

Most had flocked to ample cities including nan capital, wherever up to a 5th of nan organization hailed from abroad.

Le Minez said that contempt an summation successful migration successful caller years, France stood good wrong nan European average, down Germany and Spain.

(AFP)