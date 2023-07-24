Immunify.Life is thrilled to denote its first token listing connected Quickswap, 1 of nan starring decentralised exchanges successful nan blockchain space.

The motorboat is slated to return spot connected July 22nd astatine 1 p.m. UTC, representing a important measurement successful nan project’s travel and providing it important vulnerability and liquidity.

Introducing Immunify.Life

Immunify is nan cutting-edge, blockchain-powered healthcare level that allows patients, aesculapian practitioners, and researchers to interact, stock data, and negociate wellness outcomes successful a secure, compliant, and businesslike manner. The level offers an integrated solution for storing wellness records, managing illness registries, facilitating aesculapian studies, and overmuch more.

Challenges successful nan Current Healthcare Landscape

Immunify stands retired successful nan healthcare manufacture done its unsocial attraction connected information security, interoperability, and patient-centric care. Current healthcare models are often marred by fragmented data, constricted accessibility, and insufficient diligent power complete individual wellness records. Immunify addresses these challenges head-on, introducing a paradigm displacement successful really healthcare is managed and delivered.

Use cases see nan creation of integer illness registries, facilitating groundbreaking aesculapian studies, and improving entree to broad and up-to-date wellness records for millions of patients crossed nan globe.

$IMM Token Utility

To realise its ambitions, Immunify has tokenised information and incentives successful its ecosystem done nan $IMM token. The $IMM token creates an inclusive marketplace for wellness information and services, wherever patients and healthcare professionals gain tokens for their engagement and contribution. This incentivises progressive information successful nan ecosystem while simultaneously solving nan accessibility and information silo issues inherent successful accepted healthcare systems.

Immunify’s unsocial attack to leveraging blockchain and AI technologies successful healthcare has already gained important liking from healthcare providers, pinch respective cardinal partnerships successful place.

Why Immunify.Life Chose Quickswap for its Token Listing

Immunify’s determination to database its token connected Quickswap marks a important measurement for nan platform, arsenic it gains entree to a reputable decentralised speech pinch a world personification base. Quickswap is dedicated to providing safe and unafraid trading services, successful summation to a suite of resources to thief users make informed trading decisions. This listing is expected to propel Immunify and its organization forward, providing vulnerability and liquidity connected a robust platform.

