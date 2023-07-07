In Ag-Friendly Iowa, Trump Goes After DeSantis on Farming Issues

Donald J. Trump attacked Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida connected Friday complete his support for farmers, saying his main rival for nan Republican statesmanlike information would beryllium “a catastrophe” for nan country’s agriculture industry.

Mr. Trump claimed astatine a rally successful Iowa that Mr. DeSantis would outsource American farming jobs overseas and reason nan national instruction for ethanol, a substance made from maize and different crops. Support for ethanol, which Iowa is simply a nationalist leader successful producing, is simply a quadrennial rumor successful statesmanlike elections successful this early voting state.

In 2017, Mr. DeSantis supported authorities that would extremity nan renewable substance standard, a astir two-decade-old modular that requires refiners to blend biofuel into gasoline nationwide. The argumentation is opposed by immoderate conservatives, who spot nan instruction arsenic onerous authorities regulation.

Speaking to much than 2,000 supporters successful Council Bluffs, Iowa, connected Friday, Mr. Trump rattled disconnected his grounds of delivering connected priorities for blimpish farmers, including raising nan exemption limit connected nan property taxation and replacing nan North American Free Trade Agreement. Then, he eagerly highlighted what he claimed was his rival’s history of opposing an rumor that carries outsize governmental weight successful Iowa.