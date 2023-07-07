In Ag-Friendly Iowa, Trump Goes After DeSantis on Farming Issues

Politics|In Ag-Friendly Iowa, Trump Goes After DeSantis connected Farming Issues
At a rally successful Iowa connected Friday, nan erstwhile president questioned his apical Republican rival’s support for nan agriculture industry.
Donald J. Trump attacked Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida connected Friday complete his support for farmers, saying his main rival for nan Republican statesmanlike information would beryllium “a catastrophe” for nan country’s agriculture industry.
Mr. Trump claimed astatine a rally successful Iowa that Mr. DeSantis would outsource American farming jobs overseas and reason nan national instruction for ethanol, a substance made from maize and different crops. Support for ethanol, which Iowa is simply a nationalist leader successful producing, is simply a quadrennial rumor successful statesmanlike elections successful this early voting state.
In 2017, Mr. DeSantis supported authorities that would extremity nan renewable substance standard, a astir two-decade-old modular that requires refiners to blend biofuel into gasoline nationwide. The argumentation is opposed by immoderate conservatives, who spot nan instruction arsenic onerous authorities regulation.
Speaking to much than 2,000 supporters successful Council Bluffs, Iowa, connected Friday, Mr. Trump rattled disconnected his grounds of delivering connected priorities for blimpish farmers, including raising nan exemption limit connected nan property taxation and replacing nan North American Free Trade Agreement. Then, he eagerly highlighted what he claimed was his rival’s history of opposing an rumor that carries outsize governmental weight successful Iowa.
“He has been fighting for years to termination each azygous occupation supported by this captious industry,” he said of ethanol. “If he had his way, nan full system of Iowa would perfectly collapse.”
Bryan Griffin, a spokesperson for nan DeSantis campaign, said successful an email that Mr. Trump’s comments were a motion of his “eroding support” successful Iowa.
“This unluckily isn’t nan first lawsuit of Donald Trump distorting nan governor’s record, and we cognize it won’t beryllium nan last,” Mr. Griffin said. “As president, Ron DeSantis will beryllium a champion for farmers and usage each instrumentality disposable to unfastened caller markets.”
The arena marked Mr. Trump’s first ample arena successful nan authorities successful astir 4 months, aft a rally scheduled for May was canceled by nan campaign, which cited imaginable terrible weather.
Held successful a normal hallway adjacent nan Nebraska border, nan rally was packed pinch voters from nan neighboring — and non-early voting — state.
“I dream Nebraska is represented here,” Mr. Trump said arsenic nan crowd exploded successful cheers. “That’s a large contingent.”
