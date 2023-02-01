In battle versus Trump, DeSantis, rest of GOP 2024 field, Pence 'confident we'll have the resources'

HUDSON, N.H. - EXCLUSIVE - Former Vice President Mike Pence successful caller days has faced a fistful of stories spotlighting his Republican statesmanlike campaign's lackluster fundraising figures.

But Pence, successful an exclusive question and reply pinch Fox News Digital connected Wednesday during a run plaything done New Hampshire, emphasized "I'm assured we'll person nan resources to return our lawsuit to not only present successful New Hampshire, but successful Iowa and each authorities each crossed this country."

Pence raised $1.2 cardinal from his run motorboat connected June 7 done nan extremity of past month, which marked nan adjacent of nan April-June 2nd 4th of 2023 fundraising.

Committed to America, a ace PAC supporting Pence's 2024 White House bid which launched successful mid-May, said it brought successful $2.7 cardinal successful fundraising.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 Republican statesmanlike candidate, speaks pinch guests astatine a plot statement successful Hudson, New Hampshire, connected July 19, 2023 (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

"I couldn't beryllium much grateful for nan truth that successful betwixt our run committee and nan folks astatine our ace PAC that we were capable to raise $4 cardinal successful astir 3 weeks," Pence highlighted. "You know, for a mini municipality feline from confederate Indiana, that's a full batch of money. And we proceed to spot that support growing."

But Pence's fundraising lags acold down galore of his rivals for nan GOP nomination, including his one-time boss, erstwhile President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump, who's making his 3rd consecutive White House bid, is nan commanding front-runner successful nan latest polls successful nan Republican information race, holding a important double-digit lead complete DeSantis successful astir surveys.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to crowd during a run arena connected July 1, 2023 successful Pickens, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Pence – owed to his actions upholding nan Constitution connected Jan. 6, 2021 by certifying Trump's conclusion successful nan 2020 predetermination which alienated him from nan erstwhile president's loyal MAGA guidelines – has struggled to summation overmuch traction to day successful nan 2024 race.

And nan erstwhile vice president, on pinch nan remainder of nan ample section of Republican contenders, is polling successful nan azygous digits.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who launched his Republican statesmanlike run connected nan aforesaid time arsenic Pence, brought successful $11.7 cardinal successful nan aforesaid clip period. But $10.2 cardinal of Burgum's haul was a individual finance from nan multi-millionaire erstwhile package institution CEO turned two-term governor.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who ran unsuccessfully for nan 2016 GOP information and who launched his 2024 run a time up of Pence, somewhat retired raised nan erstwhile vice president.

But Pence, dissimilar immoderate orf his rivals who've utilized giveaways and gimmicks to bring successful contributions, has made only insignificant investments successful trying to unafraid on-line donations to his campaign.

Pence remains assured he'll scope nan thresholds needed to make nan shape astatine nan first Republican statesmanlike information statement – a Fox News hosted showdown August 23 successful Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"We're very assured that we'll meet that criteria," Pence told Fox News arsenic he pointed to nan statement period required by nan Republican National Committee (RNC) for candidates to suffice for nan first debate.

The RNC is besides requiring candidates bring successful donations from 40-thousand individual contributors, pinch 200 donors successful 20 different states aliases territories.

"We're moving astir nan timepiece to deed that 40,000 individual donors," Pence said, adding that he was assured he'd besides scope nan philanthropist period up of nan debate.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 Republican statesmanlike candidate, stands for a photograph pinch a customer astatine a Dunkin' successful Hudson, New Hampshire, connected July 19, 2023 (Paul Steinhauser - Fox News )

Pence, who was interviewed arsenic he kicked disconnected a three-day plaything successful nan authorities that holds nan first superior and 2nd wide title successful nan GOP statesmanlike nominating calendar, said that a cardinal attraction of his run is "meeting people."

"That's really we're spending nan adjacent 3 days here, successful nan first-in nan federation superior state. I'm excited astir doing a half a twelve municipality hallway meetings and backyard parties, and Karen and I are grateful for nan outpouring of support that we're seeing," he said.

And Pence, arsenic he's done successful his different caller run swings done New Hampshire, stopped astatine 1 of New England's astir beloved institutions: Dunkin.

"You ever sewage to extremity astatine Dunkin Donuts. One look astatine me. You tin show I'm a instrumentality of Dunkin Donuts. And it's not conscionable nan coffee," Pence said during his Fox News interview, which was held astatine a Dunkin' location successful Hudson.