In China, Tik-Tok adds Bitcoin price search support: Report

10 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Crypto
  3. In China, Tik-Tok adds Bitcoin price search support: Report

Last updated Apr 11, 2023

Reportedly Chinese citizens are enjoying a “Bitcoin search” connected nan Chinese type of nan short video level Tik-Tok, against China’s crypto broad ban.

China is a  very large crypto-hater country. In mid of 2021, The People’s Bank of China imposed a broad prohibition connected nan crypto assemblage & besides kicked retired each nan crypto companies from mainland China. Since 1 Jan 2022, nan usage of Crypto successful immoderate medium, either trading aliases gambling aliases payment, is forbidden successful China.

On 10 April 2023, Chinese crypto blogger Collin Wu reported that Douyin, a Chinese type of nan short video level Tik-Tok, added support for Bitcoin price. 

600 cardinal Chinese users tin hunt Bitcoin for nan existent day, highest, lowest, today’s opening, and yesterday’s closing prices. The study noted that Douyin supports Bitcoin successful nan shape of decentralized peer-2-peer (P2P) currency. 

The Chinese type of tiktok "Douyin" pinch 600 cardinal users has updated caller functions. When users hunt for bitcoin, nan existent day, highest, lowest, today's opening, and yesterday's closing prices person appeared; and bitcoin is introduced arsenic a virtual encrypted digital… pic.twitter.com/7t5uTD7TuW

— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 10, 2023

Collin noted that nan latest move by this backstage institution successful China showed that Chinese nine & backstage enterprises for integer assets are successful bullish crypto support against nan China crypto ban. 

In nan coming time, Chinese citizens tin easy cheque nan value of respective crypto assets via different non-crypto finance-related websites. 

But successful early 2022, China imposed a prohibition against celebrated coin search websites e.g Cointelegraph & Coingecko. 

Growing Crypto take successful Hong-kong 

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of nan People’s Republic of China. Despite nan crypto prohibition successful China, Hong-kong ruling authorities allows crypto trading and is besides moving to grow nan scope of crypto services nether nan jurisdiction of Hong Kong. 

Reportedly successful Feb 2023, Chinese officials showed friends beingness during a government-level crypto focussed gathering successful Hong Kong.

Read also: NYT claims Riot Bitcoin miner uses 95% fossil fuels

More
Source Bitcoinik

Related Article

Bitcoin Price Predicted To Hit $10 Million By These Fund Managers Amidst US Dollar Collapse

Bitcoin Price Predicted To Hit $10 Million By These Fund Managers Amidst US Dollar Collapse

2 hours ago
Hacker Exploit South Korean Exchange GDAC, Drains Over $14 Million

Hacker Exploit South Korean Exchange GDAC, Drains Over $14 Million

2 hours ago
Ash Environmental DAO Announces Ash Token Sale to Champion Social Good

Ash Environmental DAO Announces Ash Token Sale to Champion Social Good

2 hours ago
Here Are The DeFi Tokens That Are Outperforming The Market

Here Are The DeFi Tokens That Are Outperforming The Market

3 hours ago
Conflux price prediction: CFX outlook after 15% spike today

Conflux price prediction: CFX outlook after 15% spike today

3 hours ago
Here’s why Solana price just made a bullish breakout

Here’s why Solana price just made a bullish breakout

3 hours ago

Popular Article

ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

22 hours ago
Solana on-chain staking now on crypto exchange Crypto.com

Solana on-chain staking now on crypto exchange Crypto.com

22 hours ago
Ria Ricis Mendadak Hapus Potret Mesranya Terbarunya dengan Teuku Ryan, Kenapa?

Ria Ricis Mendadak Hapus Potret Mesranya Terbarunya dengan Teuku Ryan, Kenapa?

13 hours ago
Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

13 hours ago
Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.