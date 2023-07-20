In London, New York and Paris, a Giant Office Bet Is Going Wrong

(Bloomberg) -- A travel to nan edifice that sits atop nan No. 1 Poultry agency artifact successful London’s financial territory is simply a chance to acquisition firsthand nan Tale of Two Cities that’s upending nan commercialized real-estate market.

From nan vantage constituent of nan Coq d’Argent you tin regard retired astatine a wood of caller skyscrapers that developers dream will bring successful large rents and moreover bigger prices. For nan South Korean owners of nan older WeWork-occupied building down below, nan early looks acold bleaker.

Taking successful nan view, Kaela Fenn Smith — ex-executive astatine spot elephantine Land Securities, and now managing head of CBRE Group’s ESG consultancy — speaks of nan “huge formation to quality” transforming nan agency marketplace wherever only “the genuinely grade-A space” will do. Her comments travel arsenic flawless biology credentials go a must for firm renters, galore of whom are reasoning astir downsizing because of nan WFH revolution.

This “super-prime” stampede mightiness beryllium a boon to owners of those gleaming modern towers, but it’s bad news for older places for illustration No. 1 Poultry. In large cities everywhere, owners of these B-list agency blocks look nan imaginable of wildly costly refurbs — aliases depressed sales.

South Korean investors, who’ve been connected a five-year binge connected this 2nd tier of commercialized buildings, look peculiarly exposed. Seoul’s Hana Alternative Asset Management is preparing to put nan Poultry tract backmost up for sale, group pinch knowledge of nan process say. Its estimated worthy is £125 cardinal ($164 million), according to nan aforesaid group — astir a 3rd little than Hana paid.

“The plus has ne'er been” for waste and nan patient is successful nan refinancing process, Hana said successful an emailed connection connected Wednesday, adding that nan valuation “isn’t correct” and has “never been quoted,” without elaborating further.

Its unhappy acquisition is acold from unique. Prices for this type of spot are plummeting astir nan world, from midtown Manhattan to Hong Kong and Paris. With existent property already reeling from nan extremity of rock-bottom liking rates, a reckoning is coming for galore landlords and debtholders.

But Hana’s plight does besides item thing much specific: nan communal engagement of Korean money successful buildings of this profile. The country’s plus managers splurged tens of billions of dollars connected overseas offices and risky spot loans successful caller years — correct earlier Covid and rate-hiking cardinal bankers drove a bulldozer done nan market.

In London unsocial astatine slightest half a twelve ample blocks owned by Korean firms are disposable to buy, group acquainted pinch nan income processes say. Most are struggling pinch depressed valuations.

South Korea joins a statement of nations whose costs made bad real-estate bets, from nan Japanese successful nan early '90s to nan Irish conscionable earlier nan financial crisis. “The City of London’s history is of investors arriving and past leaving,” says Michael Marx, ex-boss of landlord Development Securities PLC, “Some pinch fingers burnt and immoderate to switch losses successful their location market.”

Korea’s Bad Bet

The genesis of nan country’s overseas punt is reasonably recent. At nan extremity of nan past decade, drawn by favorable speech rates and higher yields than they could get astatine home, costs from Seoul piled into what they hoped was a wealth trove of basking buildings. In 2019 they were nan biggest outer investors aft nan US successful Europe’s commercialized existent estate, doing €13 cardinal ($14.6 billion) of deals successful conscionable that year, according to information from MSCI Real Assets.

Between 2017 and 2022, nan investors snapped up much than 90 European properties for prices supra €200 cardinal each. Many were ample blocks successful nan City of London and Paris’s La Defense. Values successful some financial hubs person fallen much than 20% successful nan past year, according to agent Savills Plc.

Koreans were fond of buildings pinch agelong leases to well-known tenants, for illustration Amazon, truthful they focused little connected cleanable locations aliases greenish ratings and worried much astir nan perceived value of who was paying nan rent. They besides liked large sites, which are much costly to hole up erstwhile they go outdated.

Rising building costs for bringing buildings up to biology scratch will time off down shade and zombie agency properties and “be severely value-destructive” for older commercialized existent estate, Fitch Ratings warned recently, without specifying Korean-owned assets.

“There will request to beryllium a batch of capex” because group are looking astatine whether older offices mightiness go stranded assets, says Fenn Smith, besides speaking generally. “When is your building going to commencement losing worth because it’s coming disconnected nan nett zero pathway to 2050?”

Unfortunate Timing

Financially, nan timing of nan marketplace shakeout couldn’t beryllium overmuch worse for Korean investors. About 30 trillion won ($24 billion) of their spot costs mature done 2025, according to information provided by nationalist watchdog nan Financial Supervisory Service to guidance statement lawmaker Oh Gi-hyoung. That’s almost 40% of nan total, meaning a flood of commercialized buildings could beryllium astir to deed nan marketplace astatine a clip erstwhile request has cratered.

The country’s costs usually put for 5 years, little than nan world average, making it harder to hunker down and thrust retired a downturn, says Yoon Jaewon, caput of world finance advisory astatine Savills Korea Co.

Adding to nan stress, galore loans utilized to bargain nan properties are coming owed conscionable arsenic lenders propulsion backmost and borrowing costs spiral. Banks are besides demanding further equity from landlords earlier providing loans.

The FSS is intimately monitoring nan situation, talking pinch firms and will talk nan problem astatine a gathering this Thursday, according to 2 officials who asked not to beryllium identified arsenic they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

While nan watchdog is worried astir imaginable losses for home investors, a 3rd charismatic says location won’t beryllium a unreserved to retreat rate because Koreans typically person to hold until a money winds down. Most are backed by organization money, which is little apt to panic, nan personification adds.

The lawmaker Oh says this is excessively complacent: “Financial authorities should thoroughly inspect nan business and hole for it, not support saying there’s not overmuch risk.”

There’s different logic for Korean vulnerability: Europeans were hesitant astatine times to waste to nan country’s investors because buyers usually included aggregate institutions successful a syndicate, group pinch knowledge of nan matter say, making negotiations prolonged and astatine consequence of falling apart. That prompted buyers to connection more, sometimes paying premiums of 10% aliases higher.

There was almost a herd mentality among plus managers eager for yield, says a banker who worked pinch borrowers connected a fewer of these deals.

Mezzanine Misery

In nan US and elsewhere, Korean investors pushed difficult into risky mezzanine lending against existent estate, providing inferior loans that would return nan first deed erstwhile valuations plunge. Appetite was truthful precocious that they’d sometimes judge a little return than nan market, successful a fewer cases doing deals astatine 6% alternatively than nan 8% aliases truthful that others demanded, nan banker says.

Some of nan indebtedness bets are turning sour.

Payments to mezzanine lenders astatine a troubled task astatine New York’s 20 Times Square, which includes a edifice and an NFL Experience store, ceased successful December, according to a study compiled by Computershare. The Korea Herald reported successful 2020 that immoderate of nan indebtedness providers are Korean.

In Hong Kong, a portion of Korea’s Mirae Asset is cutting by 80-100% nan worth of a money that provided much than $240m of mezzanine finance to nan Goldin Financial Global Centre, according to section media. A Mirae spokesperson says it’s focused connected recovering money.

Receivers Appointed

Back successful London, receivers person been appointed to nan erstwhile location of BP’s lipid trading portion astatine 20 Canada Square successful Canary Wharf. It was acquired by China’s Cheung Kei successful 2017 and financed successful portion by a mezzanine installation from Seoul’s Hanwha Asset Management. Hanwha declined to comment.

A position prepared by agent Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., which was attempting to waste nan spot for Cheung Kei, advised approaching an first shortlist of imaginable buyers offering nan building for £250 million, good beneath nan worth of moreover nan elder debt.

In fairness, Korean costs aren’t nan only ones to suffer overseas. Several Chinese ventures person struggled too, including different Canary Wharf failure. Some Seoul investors person done good connected world spot bets: The National Pension Service of Korea has been discerning and been rewarded for it, says nan banker who’s worked connected Korean deals.

Investors person besides been shielded somewhat by Europe’s attack to real-estate valuations, which doesn’t return marketplace sentiment into account. With income mostly frozen, location person been fewer deals to measurement nan existent diminution successful values. Inflation-linked rent increases person helped arsenic well.

Nonetheless, opportunists are circling, fresh to connection costly caller indebtedness to refinance buildings whose owners can’t inject capital. Oaktree and different alternative-finance providers person held talks pinch Korean plus managers astir ample indebtedness accommodation to fto landlords restructure investments, according to a personification acquainted pinch nan discussions. Oaktree declined to comment.

Funds nether unit to widen nan maturity of their borrowings are looking to inject much superior aliases inviting mezzanine finance alternatively than dumping assets connected nan cheap, says Yoon astatine Savills, who adds that a fewer person pulled sales. Increasingly, however, owners are pursuing No. 1 Poultry’s way and having different ace astatine trading aft respective grounded attempts past twelvemonth — arsenic seen pinch nan unreserved for nan exit successful London.

In Seoul, meanwhile, there’s deepening unease astir really nan endgame will play retired for home investors. “With overseas commercialized real-estate assets declining, location are important concerns astir distress,” says Oh.

--With assistance from Daedo Kim.

(Updates pinch comments from Hana connected No. 1 Poultry successful sixth paragraph)

