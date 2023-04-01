IN PICS | DA Federal Conference 2023

01 April 2023 - 10:58
April 01 2023. John Steenhuisen amongst members of Democratic Alliance attending nan Federal legislature sitting successful Midrand singing slogans arsenic they footwear commencement nan congress. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
This play nan DA is presiding complete a watershed national legislature where astir 2,000 delegates will take its leader and determine whether to manus incumbent John Steenhuisen a 2nd word aliases opt for his contender, erstwhile Johannesburg politician Mpho Phalatse.
TimesLIVE
Support independent publicity by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for nan first month.
Source Timeslive