IN PICS | DA Federal Conference 2023

1 hour ago
01 April 2023 - 10:58 By TimesLIVE

Thapelo Morebudi

April 01 2023. John Steenhuisen amongst members of Democratic Alliance attending nan Federal legislature sitting successful Midrand singing slogans arsenic they footwear commencement nan congress. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

This play nan DA is presiding complete a watershed national legislature where astir 2,000 delegates will take its leader and determine whether to manus incumbent John Steenhuisen a 2nd word aliases opt for his contender, erstwhile Johannesburg politician Mpho Phalatse. 

