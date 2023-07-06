IN PICS | House of Zwide fans on edge of seats as wedding bells ring

Have you saved nan day for what promises to beryllium television’s astir epic wedding? After galore ups-and-downs since nan show’s inception, House of Zwide characters Nkosi (former SMag screen prima Wanda Zuma) is group to wed nan emotion of his life Shoki (Shalate Sekhabi) successful 2 glorious episodes adjacent week.

But SMag was location and we were fixed an exclusive wrong look astatine what will hap adjacent Monday and Tuesday.

But of people it wouldn’t beryllium a soapie wedding without immoderate drama, and Nkosi's babe mama Mampho (another erstwhile SMag screen prima Gaisang K Noge) is location to wreak havoc – quickly make immoderate tea, location is going to beryllium a batch of sipping.

“Shoki is 1 gushing bride. She is very excited that she’s yet getting to necktie nan knot to nan emotion of her life,” 23-year-old Sekhabi told SMag in-between filming her wedding scenes.

“Initially erstwhile she met Nkosi, Shoki felt that she had yet secured nan container and was going to time off Tembisa for a amended life. However, what she wasn’t expecting was to autumn successful emotion pinch Nkosi.”