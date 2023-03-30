In Visakhapatnam, conservation efforts are on to save the Olive Ridley turtles

Carrying a torch successful hand, a woody instrumentality and a bucket, Appala Raju, a fisherman successful Visakhapatnam, patrols nan Sagar Nagar formation each nighttime for Olive Ridley turtle eggs arsenic December arrives each year. The 52-year-old tin easy spot nan nests pursuing nan tracks of nan mother. Not excessively agelong ago, he utilized to move a unsighted oculus to turtle carcasses lying connected nan coast. Today, he is simply a trained defender moving successful relation pinch nan Andhra Pradesh Forest Department to protect marine turtles connected nan beaches of Visakhapatnam which is simply a sporadic nesting tract of Olive Ridley turtles. The turtle is listed arsenic susceptible nether nan reddish database of threatened type by nan International Union for Conservation of Nature. This year, nan full number of nests recorded from January to March is 595 pinch 45,918 eggs successful Visakhapatnam district.

An Olive Ridley turtle hatchling that was released by AP Forest Department making its measurement into nan Bay of Bengal astatine RK Beach successful Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

“I hold each play for nan turtles to travel and laic eggs. It is simply a joyousness to witnesser hundreds of mini hatchlings make their measurement into nan oversea aft months of keeping a vigil,” says Appala Raju. His activity of safeguarding nan turtle nests starts from nan extremity of December and goes connected till April, sometimes moreover May. He cautiously transfers nan eggs into his bucket and places them vertically astatine nan hatchery astatine Sagar Nagar, mimicking their position successful their earthy nests.

Once placed successful nan hatchery, each nest is labelled to people nan number of eggs and probable day of hatching. Following this, nan hold for a play of 45 to 50 days originates for Appala Raju. Like him, location are astir 20 section fishermen who person been trained by nan AP Forest Department to safeguard nan 4 Olive Ridley hatcheries successful Visakhapatnam territory and support a vigil on nan seashore during nan nesting season. They are portion of nan organization conservation task initiated by nan State Forest Department. The conservation effort, which began much than a decade ago, is bringing astir a alteration successful nan mindset of nan section sportfishing organization who person turned into friends to prevention nan oversea turtles.

A defender trained nether AP Forest Department keeping nan eggs collected from nests of Olive Ridley turtle into nan hatchery arsenic portion of nan oversea turtles organization conservation task astatine R K Beach successful Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: KR Deepak

The fishermen-turned-guards on pinch nan wood section officials person been systematically releasing hatchlings into nan Bay of Bengal disconnected Visakhapatnam seashore complete nan past 1 month.

“Our engagement pinch nan sportfishing organization is an ongoing process. The occurrence of nan conservation task lies successful involving nan sportfishing organization who are an integral portion of nan coast. Each hatchery successful Visakhapatnam is monitored by 5 fishermen trained by us,” says Anant Shankar, Divisional Forest Officer, Visakhapatnam division.

The enclosed hatchery protects nan eggs from predators for illustration dogs and quality disturbances connected nan beach. Incidentally, nan Olive Ridley turtles return 25 to 30 years to scope adulthood but endurance complaint of nan young ones is abysmally low.

To dispersed consciousness astir oversea turtles, past December nan Visakhapatnam section of nan AP Forest Department had released a documentary connected marine turtle conservation titled Saviours of nan Sea –Tryst pinch nan City of Destiny, capturing nan travel of Olive Ridley turtles from nan immense oversea to nan shores of Visakhapatnam arsenic they proceed for nesting.

Even arsenic nan oversea turtle conservation task has been successful successful galore ways successful mitigating oversea turtle deaths and harm to nesting sites, nan risks stay high.

The changing formation profile, piling integrative discarded successful heavy oversea and wave of deaths of Olive Ridley turtles are immoderate of nan issues of interest for nan wood section and environmentalists. Earlier this year, hundreds of Olive Ridley turtles were washed ashore on nan coastline betwixt Kakinada and Antarvedi successful nan Godavari region during nan highest breeding season.

Impact of plastics

To reside nan rumor of mortality rates and make a elaborate study, nan World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India has been moving pinch nan sportfishing organization and trawl vessel operators relation successful Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Srikakulam coasts. As portion of nan study, proceedings runs are being conducted to measure nan effect of shade nets and integrative discarded successful heavy sea. “The proceedings runs are going connected for a period now. We will beryllium doing 15 proceedings runs pinch 5 trawler boats earlier nan sportfishing prohibition originates successful April. When nan fishermen haul nan net, they segregate shade nets and integrative wastes. We are successful nan process of analysing this data. The nonsubjective is to measure reasons of threat to marine life, connection solutions and beforehand move congregation zones for marine type for illustration oversea turtles,” says Farida Tampal, State director, WWF-India.

The changing formation floor plan is different rumor of concern. “In Bhimli, we person seen a important magnitude of reddish mud being deposited successful nan beach. These are captious oversea turtle nesting zones and specified benignant of disturbances tin beryllium a threat,” adds Farida.

Among nan 4 hatcheries successful Visakhapatnam, R K Beach has seen less nestings arsenic compared to past year. The formation is besides highly prone to littering and quality interference.

Pointing retired to nan caller illumination of coconut character patches and enhanced lighting astatine R K Beach, Anant Shankar says: “The coconut trees are eating into turtle nesting areas. The agleam lights are a large deterrent for nan oversea turtles.”