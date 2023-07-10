India and Bangladesh set to launch new era of rupee trade

Initially, payments for exports and imports tin beryllium made successful rupee done 4 banks. LCs tin besides beryllium opened done rupee
Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
Published : 10 July 2023, 04:35 PM
Updated : 10 July 2023, 04:35 PM
India and Bangladesh are group to usher successful a caller era of waste and acquisition done rupee connected Tuesday, pinch nan commencement of payments for exports and imports successful nan Indian rate done 4 banks – 2 from each country.
Letters of Credit aliases LCs tin besides beryllium opened done rupee successful these banks erstwhile nan caller strategy is launched astatine an arena astatine a Dhaka hotel.
The banks are Sonali Bank, Eastern Bank Limited, nan State Bank of India, and ICICI bank.
Bankers, economists and traders judge nan rupee waste and acquisition will alteration nan dependency connected nan US dollar and easiness nan unit connected Bangladesh’s overseas rate reserves.
For rupee trade, Sonali Bank and EBL person opened nostro accounts, aliases accounts that a slope holds successful a overseas rate astatine different bank, astatine nan Indian banks.
Through nan nostro accounts, exporters tin bring their proceeds while importers will salary nan bills – some successful rupee – by utilizing nan Real Time Gross Settlement system, said EBL Managing Director Ali Reza Iftekhar.
He hopes taka will later beryllium added to nan caller waste and acquisition system.
Sonali Bank officials said nan waste and acquisition will beryllium done done nan taka-rupee speech complaint group by nan Bangladesh Bank. More specifications will beryllium fixed later.
Iftekhar said nan caller strategy will trim nan costs that countries salary for differences betwixt speech rates.
The settlements will besides beryllium faster, he said.
Professor Mustafizur Rahman, a distinguished chap astatine nan Centre for Policy Dialogue, said Bangladesh tin usage rupee waste and acquisition to import products nether nan Indian statement of credit.
“Bangladesh presently exports equipment worthy $2 cardinal to India. I’ve learnt that import bills of nan aforesaid magnitude tin beryllium paid to India successful rupee. It intends we will request $2 cardinal little of nan greenback for overseas trade,” he said.
On Sunday, nan speech complaint of nan dollar was Tk 109. By nan extremity of April, nan speech complaint of rupee was Tk 1.26.
According to nan cardinal bank, Bangladesh paid India astir $13.7 cardinal for imports successful 2021-22 fiscal year, aliases complete 18 percent of nan full imports. Bangladeshi traders exported equipment worthy astir $2 cardinal to India.
India said it was seeking to waste and acquisition successful rupees pinch nations facing a shortage of dollars truthful arsenic to "disaster-proof" them and efficaciously boost its exports.
Bangladesh, connected nan different hand, is exploring ways to easiness unit connected its dwindling dollar reserves.