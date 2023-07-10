India and Bangladesh set to launch new era of rupee trade

India and Bangladesh are group to usher successful a caller era of waste and acquisition done rupee connected Tuesday, pinch nan commencement of payments for exports and imports successful nan Indian rate done 4 banks – 2 from each country.

Letters of Credit aliases LCs tin besides beryllium opened done rupee successful these banks erstwhile nan caller strategy is launched astatine an arena astatine a Dhaka hotel.

The banks are Sonali Bank, Eastern Bank Limited, nan State Bank of India, and ICICI bank.