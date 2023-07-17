ADVERTISEMENT

India approves successful rule acquisition of French warplanes, subs: govt

by AFP Staff Writers

New Delhi (AFP) July 13, 2023



India connected Thursday approved successful rule nan acquisition of 26 French marine Rafale jets and 3 Scorpene-class submarines, a time earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi will beryllium impermanent of honour astatine nan Bastille Day parade successful Paris.

New Delhi's Defence Acquisition Council approved proposals for nan purchases, nan defence ministry said successful a statement, but it added nan value and different position still had to beryllium negotiated pinch nan French government.

The discussions complete nan long-awaited deals would return into relationship "all applicable aspects, including comparative procurement value of akin craft by different countries", nan connection said.

The naval type of Dassault's Rafale jets are intended for India's first indigenous craft carrier, nan INS Vikrant, which was commissioned past year.

India was already purchasing six Scorpene submarines and nan connection said nan 3 further vessels would beryllium built "with higher indigenous content" by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders adjacent Mumbai, creating "significant employment opportunities successful nan home sector".

Despite differences complete nan warfare successful Ukraine and tensions complete quality authorities successful India, Western democracies are courting Modi and nan world's astir populous state arsenic a counterweight to China successful Asia.

"India is 1 of nan pillars of our Indo-Pacific strategy," an adjutant to French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters this week connected information of anonymity.

At nan aforesaid time, New Delhi has been expanding its equipped forces to upgrade its mostly Soviet-era weaponry and respond to what galore successful India spot arsenic a increasing threat from location rival China.

New Delhi is 1 of nan biggest buyers of French arms, pinch Modi announcing a landmark woody for 36 Rafale combatant jets during a travel to Paris successful 2015 that was worthy astir 4.0 cardinal euros ($4.24 billion) astatine nan time.

Related Links

Aerospace News astatine SpaceMart.com

