India logs 5,335 fresh Covid cases, highest in 195 days

3 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. India logs 5,335 fresh Covid cases, highest in 195 days
A medic collecting a swab sample from a young woman for RT-PCR Covid-19 trial astatine a hospital, successful Lucknow connected March 28, 2023.

A medic collecting a swab sample from a young woman for RT-PCR Covid-19 trial astatine a hospital, successful Lucknow connected March 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

India has logged 5,335 caller coronavirus cases, nan highest successful 195 days, while nan progressive cases person accrued to 25,587, according to Union wellness ministry information updated connected Thursday.

On September 23 past year, 5,383 cases were recorded successful a azygous day.

The death toll has accrued to 5,30,929 pinch 13 deaths — 2 each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, 1 each from Kerala and Punjab, and 7 reconciled by Kerala, nan information updated astatine 8 a.m. stated. The regular positivity complaint has been recorded astatine 3.32% while nan play positivity complaint has been pegged astatine 2.89%, it said.

The full tally of Covid cases stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,39,054), according to nan ministry.

The progressive cases now comprise 0.06% of nan full infections, while nan nationalist Covid betterment complaint has been recorded astatine 98.75%, according to nan wellness ministry website.

The number of group who person recuperated from nan illness has accrued to 4,41,82,538, while nan lawsuit fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19%.  According to nan ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine person been administered truthful acold nether nan nationwide vaccination drive. 

More
Source Thehindu

Related Article

Apple plans to make all its products carbon-neutral by 2030

Apple plans to make all its products carbon-neutral by 2030

1 hour ago
Our 8 favorite Android apps for you Chromebook

Our 8 favorite Android apps for you Chromebook

1 hour ago
7 best Star Wars games on Android in 2023

7 best Star Wars games on Android in 2023

1 hour ago
Apple gets patent for AirPods case with a touchscreen

Apple gets patent for AirPods case with a touchscreen

1 hour ago
Samsung and AMD extend licensing agreement for Radeon graphics in future Exynos chipsets

Samsung and AMD extend licensing agreement for Radeon graphics in future Exynos chipsets

1 hour ago
Android 14 could learn a trick from iPhone and iPads

Android 14 could learn a trick from iPhone and iPads

2 hours ago

Popular Article

Is Zack from Season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ the 4th Property Brother?

Is Zack from Season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ the 4th Property Brother?

21 hours ago
UK court drops contempt proceedings against Craig Wright

UK court drops contempt proceedings against Craig Wright

19 hours ago
Shelby American Collection Museum in Boulder, Colorado

Shelby American Collection Museum in Boulder, Colorado

19 hours ago
Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

13 hours ago
CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

5 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.