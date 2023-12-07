India has logged 5,335 caller coronavirus cases, nan highest successful 195 days, while nan progressive cases person accrued to 25,587, according to Union wellness ministry information updated connected Thursday.

On September 23 past year, 5,383 cases were recorded successful a azygous day.

The death toll has accrued to 5,30,929 pinch 13 deaths — 2 each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, 1 each from Kerala and Punjab, and 7 reconciled by Kerala, nan information updated astatine 8 a.m. stated. The regular positivity complaint has been recorded astatine 3.32% while nan play positivity complaint has been pegged astatine 2.89%, it said.

The full tally of Covid cases stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,39,054), according to nan ministry.

The progressive cases now comprise 0.06% of nan full infections, while nan nationalist Covid betterment complaint has been recorded astatine 98.75%, according to nan wellness ministry website.

The number of group who person recuperated from nan illness has accrued to 4,41,82,538, while nan lawsuit fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19%. According to nan ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine person been administered truthful acold nether nan nationwide vaccination drive.