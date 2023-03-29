India witnesses 3,016 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in nearly six months

1 hour ago
India saw a single-day emergence of 3,016 caller coronavirus cases, nan highest successful astir six months, while nan progressive cases accrued to 13,509, according to nan Union wellness ministry information updated connected Thursday. A full of 3,375 cases were recorded connected October 2 past year.

The country's Covid-19 decease toll has accrued to 5,30,862 pinch 14 latest fatalities — 3 reported by Maharashtra, 2 from Delhi and 1 reported by Himachal Pradesh successful a span of 24 hours and 8 reconciled by Kerala.

According to nan ministry data updated at 8 am, nan regular positivity was recorded at  2.73 per cent, while nan play positivity was pegged astatine 1.71 per cent. The infection tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,12,692).

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of nan full infections, while nan nationalist Covid-19 betterment complaint has been recorded astatine 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of group who person recuperated from nan illness surged to 4,41,68,321, while nan lawsuit fatality complaint was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to nan ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine person been administered successful nan state truthful acold nether nan nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. 

