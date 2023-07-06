Indian ace Anand starts well in Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb

7 hours ago
Chess Grandmaster and erstwhile World champion Viswanathan Anand. File

Chess Grandmaster and erstwhile World champion Viswanathan Anand. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand changeable into nan lead astatine nan extremity of 3 rounds of nan Rapid conception successful nan 3rd limb of nan 2023 Grand Chess Tour aft registering 2 victories present connected Thursday.

Five-time world champion Anand defeated GMs Richard Rapport and Constantin Lupulescu (both of Romania) connected time 1 aft starting pinch a tie against young Alireza Firouzja.

At nan extremity of nan first time early connected Thursday, Anand leads pinch 5 points.

Tied for 2nd spot are world no. 1 Magnus Carlsen, Jan-Krzystof Duda and Rapport, each conscionable a constituent down Anand.

Young Indian GM D Gukesh mislaid nan opener to Carlsen and past settled for draws pinch Ian Nepomniachtchi and Firouzja and was successful ninth spot successful nan 10-player event. The 17-year aged has 2 points.

The much-anticipated Carlsen-Gukesh lucifer saw nan Norwegian ace triumph successful 36 moves.

Anand and long-time rival Carlsen will look each different successful nan sixth information precocious connected Thursday while nan Indian fable will return connected his teenaged compatriot Gukesh successful information eight.

A blitz conception will travel nan accelerated arena successful nan tournament, which features apical players including Carlsen, Anand and Nepomniachtchi among others.

The clip power for nan accelerated information is 25+10, pinch 2 points awarded for a triumph and 1 constituent for a draw. The blitz information will person a clip power of 5+2, utilizing nan emblematic 1, 1/2, 0 scoring system.

The Grand Chess Tour is simply a circuit of world events, featuring nan world's champion players.

