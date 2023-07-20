Indian boys’ teams finish with bronze medal in Asian Youth TT

India's U-15 and U-19 boys' squads defeated Singapore and Hong Kong successful nan quarterfinals earlier settling for bronze medals astatine nan 27th Asian Youth 2023 here.

The 2 teams grounded to transverse nan semifinal hurdles and ended up pinch nan bronze medals from nan outing, a qualification arena for nan World Youth Championships successful Slovenia successful December.

The U-15 girls mislaid successful nan quarterfinals 0-3 to Japan, but nan U-19 girls managed to return a crippled disconnected Japan earlier bowing retired 1-3.

In nan Under-15 category, PB Abhinand hit Le Ellsworth of Singapore 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 to group nan shot successful motion.

Priyanuj Bhattacharyya dropped a crippled against Xing Yao earlier overpowering to triumph 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10, and nan 2 Indians struggled against nan brace of Irle Eles and Zhou Jinghe but won 11-8, 11-5, 7-11, 6-11, 11-7. In nan semi-final connected Wednesday, they went down 0-3 to China.

As for nan U-19 boys, nan Indians had a reliable clip against Hong Kong, pinch their quarterfinal going down to nan past rubber successful which Jash Modi turned nan tables against Yiu Kwan to triumph 6-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-8, 11-2.

Modi, who mislaid his opening necktie to Chan Baldwin Ho Wah 8-11, 5-11, 5-11, mislaid nan first 2 games to Yiu earlier pulling up his socks to outwit him and put India successful nan semi-final.

Earlier, Ankur Bhattacharjee hit Yiu 11-8, 11-8. 11-7 earlier Divyansh Srivastava defeated Li Hon Man 11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10 to seal nan destiny of Hong Kong players.

Like their juniors, nan U-16 boys met title favourites China successful nan semi-final and mislaid 0-3.

In position matches, nan Under-19 girls vanished seventh aft beating Iran 3-0.

