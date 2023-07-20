Indian para-athletes record best-ever finish at World Championship, earn 17 quota places for Paris Games

16 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Indian para-athletes record best-ever finish at World Championship, earn 17 quota places for Paris Games
Sumit Antil wins Gold successful nan men’s javelin propulsion F64 pinch a caller world grounds of 68.08 astatine Tokyo 2020 Paralympics successful Tokyo.

Sumit Antil wins Gold successful nan men’s javelin propulsion F64 pinch a caller world grounds of 68.08 astatine Tokyo 2020 Paralympics successful Tokyo. | Photo Credit: PTI

Headlined by Sumit Antil's world grounds show, nan Indian squad returned location from nan Paris World Para Athletics Championships pinch 10 medals, including 3 gold, and 17 quota places for nan 2024 Paralympics successful nan French capital.

This was India's best-ever show astatine a World Para Athletics Championships surpassing nan people astatine Dubai 2019 Worlds that had 9 medals. India had won 5 medals successful 2017 World Para Athletics Championships successful London.

Not conscionable successful position of medals, caller stars emerged astatine Paris who registered their individual best, won their first-ever medals and joined nan seasoned names among nan apical performers. There were women winners too, who won some medals and quotas, to time off a people astatine nan championships.

Antil, who competed successful his first awesome title since his record-breaking capacity astatine 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, put up an unthinkable show to adhd a Worlds golden astatine nan Charlety Stadium successful Paris.

The 25-year-old from Sonepat went connected to amended his ain world grounds people pinch a propulsion of 70.83m, finishing up of Australian Michal Burian (65.21) and Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku (64.06).

"Being a world champion pinch a caller world grounds is thing I americium really proud of!!! Thank you everyone for your emotion and support!!! JAI HIND," tweeted nan Paralympic and world champion, who has a metallic from nan Dubai 2019 Worlds.

Antil's show was followed up by his chap thrower Ajeet Singh and Rinku Hooda taking nan 1-2 positions successful men's javelin finals.

Singh impressed by hurling his javelin to 65.41m for a caller title grounds while Hooda was conscionable 0.3m down getting his season's best. 2019 world champion Sundar Singh Gurjar settled for nan 4th place, fetching India a quota place.

Maharashtra-based Sachin Khilari's powerful propulsion of 16.21m successful men's changeable put was capable to fetch him his first world medal, a world title pinch an Asian record.

Apart from nan javelin throwers, nan precocious jumpers excessively made a people pinch Paralympic medallists Nishad Kumar, Shailesh Kumar and Praveen Kumar taking nan metallic and bronze medals.

Nishad, successful fact, went connected to group a caller Asian grounds connected his measurement to taking nan metallic pinch an effort of 2.09m.

Among others, seasoned Ekta Bhyan (17.9 3m) claimed a bronze badge pinch an Asian grounds successful women's nine throw, while Pooja emerged arsenic nan caller sanction successful women's javelin last pinch a individual champion propulsion of 14.70m.

More
Source Thehindu

Related Article

Jai Bharathi: handlebar high

Jai Bharathi: handlebar high

5 hours ago
Deadly shooting 'overshadows' start of World Cup

Deadly shooting 'overshadows' start of World Cup

7 hours ago
Bounty hunting and cheat chasing - the battle for Kenya’s conscience

Bounty hunting and cheat chasing - the battle for Kenya’s conscience

10 hours ago
Rahane looks for bagful of runs in 100th Test between India and West Indies

Rahane looks for bagful of runs in 100th Test between India and West Indies

11 hours ago

Popular Article

News24.com | Blow to Moti Group's plans for Zimbabwe lithium plant as Chinese partner cuts stake

News24.com | Blow to Moti Group's plans for Zimbabwe lithium plant as Chinese partner cuts stake

16 hours ago
News24.com | Video of Julius Malema struggling to slaughter cow sparks public outrage

News24.com | Video of Julius Malema struggling to slaughter cow sparks public outrage

16 hours ago
News24.com | WATCH | Truck crash on N3 highway near Cato Ridge causes traffic chaos

News24.com | WATCH | Truck crash on N3 highway near Cato Ridge causes traffic chaos

16 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.