Indian women beat Spain 3-0 to win Spanish Federation hockey tournament

The Indian women's lucky squad produced a ascendant capacity to comfortably hit hosts Spain 3-0 and triumph nan 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament present connected Sunday.

Vandana Katariya (22nd minute), Monika (48th) and Udita (58th) were nan extremity scorers arsenic India remained unbeaten successful nan tournament.

Riding connected nan occurrence of Saturday's lucifer against England, wherever Lalremsiami's hattrick helped them triumph 3-0, array toppers India sewage disconnected to beardown commencement successful nan first quarter.

The Indians started cautiously and maintained a disciplined building pinch short, meticulous passes that allowed them to create abstraction successful nan circle. But goals eluded nan visitors successful nan first quarter.

Spain created immoderate good opportunities successful nan past 5 minutes of nan first 4th but India skipper and goalkeeper Savita kept nan opponents astatine bay by producing immoderate good saves.

India started nan 2nd 4th successful a ascendant fashion, showing clear intent to return nan lead.

They built connected a beardown attack, pinch Sushila mounting up a good section extremity opportunity successful nan 22nd minute. She assisted Neha Goyal pinch a swift walk successful nan apical of nan circle, but Neha's changeable bounced disconnected nan Spanish goalie Clara Perez's pads.

Lalremsiami, nan prima of nan lucifer against England, picked up nan rebound and smashed it past nan goalie and Vandana was perfectly positioned to get a flimsy touch to push nan shot past nan goal-line.

The lead gave India nan edge, allowing them to make assured forays into nan striking circle.

They mounted unit connected Spain by dominating shot possession successful nan pursuing minutes. India extended nan lead successful nan 48th infinitesimal erstwhile Monika converted a punishment area past Maria Ruiz, who had replaced Perez successful nan nether nan Spanish bar.

With a 2-0 lead, India defended stoutly. Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan and Sushila Chanu kept nan Spanish onslaught successful cheque while nan forwards pushed for a 3rd goal.

The opportunity came knocking 2 minutes from nan last hooter erstwhile a assured Udita showed patience, coupled pinch bully dribbling skills, to find nan backmost of nan net.