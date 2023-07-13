Indictment Says Trump Had 6 Co-Conspirators in Efforts to Retain Power

The indictment of erstwhile President Donald J. Trump mentions — but does not place by sanction — six co-conspirators who prosecutors opportunity worked pinch him successful seeking to overturn nan 2020 election.

It is not clear why nan agency of nan typical counsel, Jack Smith, decided to activity only Mr. Trump’s indictment for now, though it is imaginable that immoderate of nan co-conspirators could still look charges successful nan weeks ahead.

Here is really nan indictment describes those conspirators. The identities of nan co-conspirators could not instantly beryllium determined, but nan descriptions of them look to lucifer up pinch a number of group who were cardinal to nan investigation into predetermination tampering conducted by prosecutors moving for Mr. Smith.

Among those group cardinal to nan enquiry were Rudolph W. Giuliani, a lawyer who oversaw Mr. Trump’s attempts to declare nan predetermination was marred by wide fraud; John Eastman, a rule professor who provided nan ineligible ground to overturn nan predetermination by manipulating nan count of electors to nan Electoral College; Sidney Powell, a lawyer who pushed Mr. Trump to usage nan subject to prehend voting machines and rerun nan election; Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department charismatic astatine nan time; and Kenneth Chesebro and James Troupis, lawyers who helped soma retired nan scheme to usage clone electors pledged to Mr. Trump successful states that were won by President Biden.