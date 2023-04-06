Indonesia shaman accused of killing at least 12 people

Image source, KOMPAS Image caption, Slamet Tohari was arrested this week for astatine slightest a twelve murders

By Jerome Wirawan & Nicholas Yong In Jakarta and Singapore

Indonesia constabulary person arrested a colony shaman accused of sidesplitting astatine slightest 12 group aft respective bodies were recovered buried successful nan man's garden.

Slamet Tohari, 45, admitted to constabulary that dozens of victims were interred connected his land.

He has been charged pinch nan premediated execution of clients astatine his location successful Banjarnegara successful Central Java.

Police said he promised to magically multiply money and erstwhile clients wanted their rate back, he poisoned them.

He was arrested this week aft nan boy of his astir caller alleged unfortunate told constabulary Tohari's location had been his father's past known location.

Paryanto's family had been incapable to interaction him since 24 March.

He told his boy his location via a WhatsApp connection and asked him to notify nan constabulary if he did not return by 26 March. A constabulary study was made nan pursuing day.

Authorities past went to Tohari's location successful Desa Balun village, Wanayasa territory connected Monday, wherever they discovered respective shallow graves astatine a adjacent site.

Some graves had 2 to 3 victims buried together. A vessel of mineral h2o was besides recovered successful each grave.

Police opportunity nan victims were aged betwixt 25 and 50 years, and immoderate had been buried for six months. Their bodies did not show immoderate signs of violence.

Image source, KOMPAS Image caption, Police allege nan killings were carried retired connected a plantation successful Balun village

It's unclear if those bodies person been identified. Police did not connection accusation connected whether location had been existing investigations into those cases.

Tohari has not denied nan killings. He was antecedently jailed successful 2019 for counterfeit money crimes and he faces nan decease punishment connected nan existent charges.

Police said he modelled himself arsenic a shaman, Mbah Slamet (Grandpa Slamet), who could multiply 70m rupiah (£3,755; $4,683) into 5b rupiah.

They believed Tohari had been sidesplitting his victims since 2020.

Police said he lured his victims to his location for a daytime ritual, wherever he would past provender them drinks mixed pinch potassium cyanide and a sedative.

Police besides detained an accomplice who was promoting money multiplying services connected societal media. However Tohari said he had mostly acted alone.

Experts told nan BBC that money multiplying scams are communal successful Indonesia, pinch galore societal media posts advertizing specified services.

They person been successful because organization beliefs successful nan occult stay beardown successful nan country.