Indonesia shaman accused of killing at least 12 people

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Indonesia shaman accused of killing at least 12 people

Police escort nan fishy Slamet Tohari retired of his location successful nan Banjarnegara region of Central Java.Image source, KOMPAS

Image caption,

Slamet Tohari was arrested this week for astatine slightest a twelve murders

By Jerome Wirawan & Nicholas Yong

In Jakarta and Singapore

Indonesia constabulary person arrested a colony shaman accused of sidesplitting astatine slightest 12 group aft respective bodies were recovered buried successful nan man's garden.

Slamet Tohari, 45, admitted to constabulary that dozens of victims were interred connected his land.

He has been charged pinch nan premediated execution of clients astatine his location successful Banjarnegara successful Central Java.

Police said he promised to magically multiply money and erstwhile clients wanted their rate back, he poisoned them.

He was arrested this week aft nan boy of his astir caller alleged unfortunate told constabulary Tohari's location had been his father's past known location.

Paryanto's family had been incapable to interaction him since 24 March.

He told his boy his location via a WhatsApp connection and asked him to notify nan constabulary if he did not return by 26 March. A constabulary study was made nan pursuing day.

Authorities past went to Tohari's location successful Desa Balun village, Wanayasa territory connected Monday, wherever they discovered respective shallow graves astatine a adjacent site.

Some graves had 2 to 3 victims buried together. A vessel of mineral h2o was besides recovered successful each grave.

Police opportunity nan victims were aged betwixt 25 and 50 years, and immoderate had been buried for six months. Their bodies did not show immoderate signs of violence.

Image source, KOMPAS

Image caption,

Police allege nan killings were carried retired connected a plantation successful Balun village

It's unclear if those bodies person been identified. Police did not connection accusation connected whether location had been existing investigations into those cases.

Tohari has not denied nan killings. He was antecedently jailed successful 2019 for counterfeit money crimes and he faces nan decease punishment connected nan existent charges.

Police said he modelled himself arsenic a shaman, Mbah Slamet (Grandpa Slamet), who could multiply 70m rupiah (£3,755; $4,683) into 5b rupiah.

They believed Tohari had been sidesplitting his victims since 2020.

Police said he lured his victims to his location for a daytime ritual, wherever he would past provender them drinks mixed pinch potassium cyanide and a sedative.

Police besides detained an accomplice who was promoting money multiplying services connected societal media. However Tohari said he had mostly acted alone.

Experts told nan BBC that money multiplying scams are communal successful Indonesia, pinch galore societal media posts advertizing specified services.

They person been successful because organization beliefs successful nan occult stay beardown successful nan country.

Sociologist Imam Prasodjo of nan University of Indonesia told nan BBC that it takes clip to amended group astir these scams, and that constabulary must enactment much quickly against them.

More
Source Bbc

Related Article

News24.com | Nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers killed in shootout with Gauteng police

News24.com | Nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers killed in shootout with Gauteng police

5 minutes ago
News24.com | Ex-SAA director Yakhe Kwinana fined R6.1m, barred from acting as chartered accountant

News24.com | Ex-SAA director Yakhe Kwinana fined R6.1m, barred from acting as chartered accountant

5 minutes ago
News24.com | Sharks reveal plans to pay tribute to Ian McIntosh in Toulouse

News24.com | Sharks reveal plans to pay tribute to Ian McIntosh in Toulouse

5 minutes ago
China's Xi discusses Ukraine with French President Macron

China's Xi discusses Ukraine with French President Macron

15 minutes ago
Video of Sri Lankan who died in detention in Japan shown to public

Video of Sri Lankan who died in detention in Japan shown to public

15 minutes ago
Biden unlikely to visit Nagasaki during Japan trip for G-7: sources

Biden unlikely to visit Nagasaki during Japan trip for G-7: sources

15 minutes ago

Popular Article

Is Zack from Season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ the 4th Property Brother?

Is Zack from Season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ the 4th Property Brother?

21 hours ago
UK court drops contempt proceedings against Craig Wright

UK court drops contempt proceedings against Craig Wright

19 hours ago
Shelby American Collection Museum in Boulder, Colorado

Shelby American Collection Museum in Boulder, Colorado

19 hours ago
Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

13 hours ago
CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

5 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.