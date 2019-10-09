Indonesian Minister Concerned TikTok Shop's Project S Will Threaten Local SMEs

10 hours ago
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Indonesia's Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki expressed his interest astir nan beingness of Project S TikTok Shop successful nan country. According to Teten, nan work could beryllium a threat to home MSME products.

Teten said that TikTok Shop combines societal media, cross-border business, and online retail. There are concerns that TikTok tin easy execute marketplace intelligence utilizing its algorithm.

"They cognize precisely nan marketplace successful Asia, nan marketplace successful Indonesia. What is astir successful demand, starting from fashion, food, cosmetics," Teten said astatine 'The Leader' chat streamed via Tempodotco's YouTube transmission connected Thursday, 13 July.

The curate said that TikTok Shop tin nonstop equipment straight from China via online unit according to marketplace demand, astatine a overmuch little price.

"Especially if it's [China's] ain marque product. Surely, TikTok's algorithm will nonstop [users] to their products. This is much than conscionable a marketplace. Our MSMEs would decidedly suffer [the competition]," Teten said.

To protect home MSMEs, nan Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs encourages nan Ministry of Trade to revise nan Trade Minister's Regulation No.50/2020 connected Provisions for Business Licensing, Advertising, Guidance and Supervision of Business Actors successful Trading Through Electronic Systems, truthful that it tin see nan waste and acquisition of overseas products via societal commerce sites.

AMY HEPPY

