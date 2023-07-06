Ink Business Preferred Credit Card review: A great all-around business card

Editor’s note: This is simply a recurring post, regularly updated pinch caller information.

Ink Business Preferred Card overview

The Ink Business Preferred Credit Card is an fantabulous all-around business in installments card, offering a sizable sign-up prize and nan expertise to gain valuable Ultimate Rewards points connected a assortment of business expenses.

Those rewards tin past beryllium transferred to 14 hose and edifice partners aliases redeemed straight for recreation astatine a complaint of 1.25 cents per constituent done Chase Ultimate Rewards. Card Rating*: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½

*Card Rating is based connected nan sentiment of TPG’s editors and is not influenced by nan paper issuer.

The Ink Business Preferred Credit Card is simply a TPG favorite.

Although location are galore business in installments cards, nan Ink Business Preferred has unsocial perks that make it charismatic for business owners looking to maximize their earning imaginable and unlock valuable rewards done nan Ultimate Rewards program.

It moreover conscionable lowered nan minimum spending required for nan sign-up bonus, making now a awesome clip to see adding it to your wallet.

Let's return a person look astatine nan Ink Business Preferred.

Ink Business Preferred Welcome Offer

If approved for nan card, you’ll beryllium eligible to gain a sign-up prize of 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points aft spending $8,000 successful nan first 3 months from relationship opening, 1 of nan highest sign-up bonuses we’ve seen from Chase aliases immoderate business in installments card. The prize points unsocial are worthy a whopping $2,000, based connected TPG’s astir caller valuations, chiefly because nan points tin beryllium transferred to various recreation partners, including British Airways, United Airlines, Iberia, Hyatt, Marriott and IHG.

HYATT REGENCY GRAND CYPRESS/FACEBOOK

As noted previously, Chase precocious lowered nan minimum spending period to gain this bonus, though you’ll still request to walk an mean of $2,667 per period successful nan first 3 months. For galore mini businesses, this level of spending whitethorn beryllium a non-issue. Additionally, mini businesses pinch aggregate labor tin petition unlimited free worker cards to thief meet nan spending requirement.

Sign up for our regular newsletter

However, freelancers aliases those who want a business in installments paper to gain rewards connected expenses related to a broadside gig whitethorn not beryllium capable to realistically deed nan bonus. And you don’t want to break TPG’s sixth commandment for in installments cards: Thou shalt not miss retired connected a sign-up bonus.

Read more: How to meet minimum spending connected nan Ink Business Preferred

Earning points connected nan Ink Business Preferred

When it comes to earning points, nan Ink Business Preferred offers a assortment of prize categories that tin beryllium rather lucrative to small-business owners. You’ll gain 3 Ultimate Rewards points per dollar connected nan first $150,000 spent successful mixed purchases each twelvemonth successful nan pursuing categories:

Travel

Shipping purchases

Internet, cablegram and telephone services

Advertising purchases made pinch societal media sites and hunt engines

This $150,000 period is based connected your relationship day year, truthful it will reset each twelvemonth erstwhile you renew your card. Since TPG’s astir caller valuations peg nan worth of Chase Ultimate Rewards points astatine 2 cents apiece, you’ll get a awesome return of 6% connected purchases successful these categories. And if you max retired these categories by spending nan afloat $150,000, you’ll return location a full of 450,000 Ultimate Rewards points, which TPG values astatine $9,000.

Once you’ve surpassed that mark, your purchases successful nan aforementioned categories will driblet to lucifer nan earning complaint of each different purchases: 1 constituent per dollar spent. Though that’s not excessively exciting, you’re still looking astatine a 2% return, which isn’t bad for a paper pinch a $95 yearly fee.

Related: Is nan Ink Business Preferred worthy nan yearly fee?

Redeeming points connected nan Ink Business Preferred

Earning a large haul of points is 1 thing; redeeming them for maximum worth is an wholly different story. Like astir cards that gain transferrable points, you’re getting nan astir worth erstwhile you redeem your Ink Business Preferred rewards for travel. The points you gain done nan sign-up prize and mundane spending could thief you amass capable points for a stellar redemption.

ETHAN STEINBERG/THE POINTS GUY

When you are fresh to usage your points, nan Ultimate Rewards programme is filled pinch valuable redemption options, acknowledgment to its transportation partners:

Aer Lingus AerClub

Air Canada Aeroplan

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards

Flying Blue (Air France-KLM)

Iberia Plus

JetBlue TrueBlue

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards

United MileagePlus

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

IHG Rewards Club

Marriott Bonvoy

World of Hyatt

In addition, astir of these transfers station instantly, ensuring you aren’t stuck waiting for nan points aliases miles to get and miss retired connected nan redemption you wanted.

Regardless of which partner you choose, nan powerfulness of nan Ultimate Rewards programme (and really immoderate transferable constituent currency) is nan elasticity it allows. You aren’t locked into a azygous hose aliases edifice rewards program, and you tin hold until you’re fresh to book to transportation points. In immoderate cases, you tin moreover pit programs against 1 another. Why transportation much than 100,000 points to United to book a Star Alliance formation to Europe successful business people erstwhile nan aforesaid 1 starts astatine conscionable 60,000 Aeroplan points?

Of course, you tin redeem these points astatine a fixed complaint of 1.25 cents apiece for recreation purchases for illustration flights, hotels and rental cars that you book done nan Chase Ultimate Rewards recreation portal. Or, if you person nan Chase Sapphire Reserve, you could transportation your points to that paper and redeem them astatine a fixed complaint of 1.5 cents apiece toward travel.

Even though these options are little than TPG’s 2-cent valuation of Ultimate Rewards points, they’re besides elemental and don’t require overmuch effort. Remember that erstwhile you redeem Ultimate Rewards points straight for airfare, you will gain afloat miles and elite credit, conscionable arsenic you would connected a regular paid ticket. However, that's mostly not nan lawsuit pinch edifice bookings.

Related: Maximizing nan Chase Ultimate Rewards program

Ink Business Preferred benefits

The earning rates and redemption options unsocial make this an intriguing card, but you’ll get respective added perks that make it moreover much valuable. Here’s a speedy rundown:

Cellphone protection : As mentioned above, if you’re prone to damaging your cellphone, nan Ink Business Preferred could beryllium a awesome paper to have. When you complaint your monthly cellphone measure to nan card, you and eligible labor connected nan scheme tin now person up to $1,000 per declare for harm aliases theft of cellphones. You’re constricted to 3 claims successful a 12-month play and must salary a $100 deductible per claim. Nevertheless, this is simply a terrific use that is comparatively uncommon among in installments cards.

As mentioned above, if you’re prone to damaging your cellphone, nan Ink Business Preferred could beryllium a awesome paper to have. When you complaint your monthly cellphone measure to nan card, you and eligible labor connected nan scheme tin now person up to $1,000 per declare for harm aliases theft of cellphones. You’re constricted to 3 claims successful a 12-month play and must salary a $100 deductible per claim. Nevertheless, this is simply a terrific use that is comparatively uncommon among in installments cards. Purchase protection : Besides cellphone protection, you’re covered for different purchases. If an eligible point is damaged aliases stolen wrong nan first 120 days aft purchase, you’re covered up to $10,000 per declare ($50,000 per account). I’ve fortunately ne'er had to usage this type of perk, but it tin beryllium a lifesaver if something goes wrong pinch that caller purchase.

Besides cellphone protection, you’re covered for different purchases. If an eligible point is damaged aliases stolen wrong nan first 120 days aft purchase, you’re covered up to $10,000 per declare ($50,000 per account). I’ve fortunately ne'er had to usage this type of perk, but it tin beryllium a lifesaver if something goes wrong pinch that caller purchase. Trip cancellation/interruption insurance : If you must cancel aliases trim a travel short because of a covered rumor (such arsenic unwellness aliases terrible weather), you’re eligible for up to $5,000 of sum per personification for prepaid, nonrefundable recreation expenses, which provides awesome bid of mind erstwhile unexpected problems arise. Coverage is constricted to $10,000 per trip.

: If you must cancel aliases trim a travel short because of a covered rumor (such arsenic unwellness aliases terrible weather), you’re eligible for up to $5,000 of sum per personification for prepaid, nonrefundable recreation expenses, which provides awesome bid of mind erstwhile unexpected problems arise. Coverage is constricted to $10,000 per trip. Trip hold reimbursement : If a covered travel is delayed by a covered hazard for 12 aliases much hours — aliases agelong capable to require an overnight enactment — you’ll beryllium eligible for reimbursement, up to $500 per summons successful reasonable expenses. This tin really prevention you successful situations specified arsenic mediocre weather, wherever nan hose mostly won’t supply immoderate compensation. Note that you only request to complaint portion of your common-carrier fare to nan paper to usage this benefit, truthful you’ll beryllium covered connected grant tickets if you put nan taxes and fees connected nan card.

If a covered travel is delayed by a covered hazard for 12 aliases much hours — aliases agelong capable to require an overnight enactment — you’ll beryllium eligible for reimbursement, up to $500 per summons successful reasonable expenses. This tin really prevention you successful situations specified arsenic mediocre weather, wherever nan hose mostly won’t supply immoderate compensation. Note that you only request to complaint portion of your common-carrier fare to nan paper to usage this benefit, truthful you’ll beryllium covered connected grant tickets if you put nan taxes and fees connected nan card. Primary car rental coverage : Renting a car tin beryllium a risky (and expensive) proposition, but if you usage nan Ink Business Preferred paper for nan full rental costs and are walking for business purposes, you’re covered for theft and harm successful nan U.S. and astir countries astir nan world. Bear successful mind that this doesn’t connection immoderate liability coverage, but you are covered up to nan existent rate worth of nan conveyance you’re renting.

Renting a car tin beryllium a risky (and expensive) proposition, but if you usage nan Ink Business Preferred paper for nan full rental costs and are walking for business purposes, you’re covered for theft and harm successful nan U.S. and astir countries astir nan world. Bear successful mind that this doesn’t connection immoderate liability coverage, but you are covered up to nan existent rate worth of nan conveyance you’re renting. Extended warranty protection: Purchases pinch a U.S. manufacturer’s warranty of 3 years aliases little will get sum for an other year. This tin beryllium highly adjuvant erstwhile an point stops moving soon aft its scheduled warranty ends.

@CRIENE VIA TWENTY20

As cards proceed to standard backmost connected benefits specified arsenic recreation security and extended warranties, nan truth that Chase continues to connection these perks is simply a immense advantage.

The Ink Business Preferred besides offers an array of business tools, including relationship insights, bookkeeping integration and relationship alerts. The astir valuable use of this paper is still astir apt cellphone protection. Not galore cards connection this perk, and considering nan Ink Business Preferred besides offers 3 points per dollar connected telephone services, this is simply a win-win.

The Ink Business Preferred doesn’t connection overmuch successful nan measurement of recreation credits, lounge entree aliases different luxury benefits that competitors have, specified arsenic The Business Platinum Card® from American Express pinch its $695 yearly interest (see rates and fees). However, for only a $95 yearly fee, this paper offers a batch of worth to cardholders.

Related: Five reasons to get nan Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card

Take advantage of nan afloat Ink Business lineup

One of nan astir charismatic features of nan full Chase lineup is your expertise to brace cards and excavation points. Chase presently has 4 Ink cards: nan Ink Business Preferred Credit Card, Ink Business Cash Credit Card, Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card and Ink Business Premier Credit Card.

CardSign-up bonusRewards rate Annual fee Ink Business Preferred 100,000 points aft you walk $8,000 successful nan first 3 months 3 points per dollar spent connected travel, shipping, internet, cablegram and telephone services and advertizing purchases made pinch societal media sites and hunt engines (on nan first $150,000 successful mixed purchases each relationship anniversary) $95 Ink Business Cash Credit Card $750 rate backmost aft you walk $6,000 connected purchases successful nan first 3 months of relationship opening 5% (or 5 points per dollar) astatine agency proviso stores and connected internet, cablegram and telephone services connected nan first $25,000 spent successful mixed prize categories each relationship anniversary; 2% (or 2 points per dollar) astatine state stations and restaurants connected nan first $25,000 spent successful mixed prize categories each relationship anniversary $0 Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card $750 rate backmost aft you walk $6,000 connected purchases successful nan first 3 months of relationship opening 1.5% (or 1.5 points per dollar) connected each purchases $0 Ink Business Premier $1,000 rate backmost aft spending $10,000 connected purchases successful nan first 3 months of relationship opening 2% rate backmost connected each purchase, 2.5% backmost connected ample purchases of $5,000 aliases much and 5% rate backmost connected recreation booked done Chase Ultimate Rewards $195

There is minimal overlap betwixt each card’s prize categories, which intends having nan first 3 successful your wallet covers galore bases erstwhile it comes to business spending.

For example, you could usage nan Ink Business Preferred for travel, shipping, integer advertizing and cellphone bills. Then, usage nan Ink Business Cash for agency supplies, machine hardware (which you tin often find astatine office-supply stores), net and cablegram services, state and edifice spending. Finally, usage nan Ink Business Unlimited connected everything that you don’t presently gain prize rewards on.

The Ink Business Premier offers 2% backmost connected each purchases, but nan cash-back connected this paper cannot beryllium turned into Ultimate Rewards points to transportation them to recreation partners, which reduces nan card’s worth for those looking to travel.

Related: The powerfulness of nan Chase Trifecta: Sapphire Reserve, Ink Preferred and Freedom Unlimited

Because nan Ink Business Preferred is an Ultimate Rewards in installments card, you tin excavation your points crossed cards to summation their value. The Ink Business Cash and Ink Business Unlimited some person nary yearly fee, which intends you tin gain further Ultimate Rewards points for nary further cost.

Related: Comparing Ink Business in installments cards

Which cards compete pinch nan Ink Business Preferred?

With a debased yearly fee, valuable points, lucrative earning rates and coagulated benefits, nan Ink Business Preferred is simply a awesome action for galore mini businesses. However, location are a fewer different options that could beryllium a amended fresh for your company:

If you want much customizable bonuses: The American Express® Business Gold Card carries a higher yearly interest of $295 (see rates and fees), but you’ll gain 4 points per dollar spent successful your highest 2 spending categories each period (on nan first $150,000 successful mixed purchases each almanac year). If you can’t maximize nan Ink Business Preferred’s categories aliases your spending varies from period to month, this whitethorn beryllium a amended option. For much information, publication our full reappraisal of nan Amex Business Gold.

The carries a higher yearly interest of $295 (see rates and fees), but you’ll gain 4 points per dollar spent successful your highest 2 spending categories each period (on nan first $150,000 successful mixed purchases each almanac year). If you can’t maximize nan Ink Business Preferred’s categories aliases your spending varies from period to month, this whitethorn beryllium a amended option. For much information, publication our full reappraisal of nan Amex Business Gold. If you don’t want to interest astir prize categories: The Capital One Spark Miles for Business paper (see rates and fees) offers astatine slightest 2 miles per dollar spent connected each purchases, and nan $95 yearly interest is moreover waived for nan first year. You still person entree to transfer partners done Capital One, though you’ll sacrifice a higher invited prize and further perks. For much information, publication our full reappraisal of nan Capital One Spark Miles card.

Or, you could opt for another paper successful nan Ink family elaborate supra — though beryllium alert that nary let transfers to Chase recreation partners without a higher-end card.

For further options, cheque retired our guideline to nan best business in installments cards.

bottom line

The Ink Business Preferred Credit Card is easy among nan champion in installments cards for mini businesses and freelancers. The sign-up prize is among nan highest we’ve seen from Chase, and pinch a lower spending requirement, it's now attainable for much business owners.

If you person important spending crossed nan 4 prize categories (travel, shipping, advertizing and telecommunication providers), you’ll gain tons of other Ultimate Rewards points. Plus, you and your labor will bask various recreation and shopping protections — for illustration superior sum erstwhile renting a car for business purposes and generous cellphone protection.

If you’re conscionable getting started, I’d highly urge starting pinch this card, particularly if you tin brace it pinch different cards specified arsenic nan Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Freedom Unlimited to maximize your rewards crossed moreover much purchases.

Application link: Ink Business Preferred Credit Card pinch 100,000 prize points aft spending $8,000 successful 3 months.

Additional reporting by Ryan Wilcox and Benét J. Wilson.

For rates and fees of nan Amex Business Platinum, click here.

For rates and fees of nan Amex Business Gold, click here.