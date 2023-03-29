‘Insomnia’: Paramount+ Orders Sarah Pinborough Series From ‘Behind Her Eyes’ Producer Left Bank

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ has greenlit a UK original play bid based connected Sarah Pinborough’s slumber deprivation thriller caller Insomnia.

The adjustment will beryllium produced by Left Bank Pictures, nan UK accumulation institution that reimagined Pinborough’s Behind Her Eyes for Netflix successful 2021.

Pinborough will accommodate Insomnia for nan screen, telling nan communicative of successful profession female Emma Averill, who fears she is losing her mind aft suffering from slumber deprivation 2 weeks earlier turning 40.

Her mother had a akin acquisition astatine nan aforesaid age, suffering a convulsive psychotic breakdown connected nan nighttime of her 40th birthday. But moreover arsenic she relives nan acquisition of her mother, Averill believes different forces whitethorn beryllium astatine work.

Her mother is hospitalized pinch a abrupt injury, her estranged sister returns without warning, and she feels arsenic if she is being watched. Only by investigating nan truth of her achy past, tin she find nan answers to her present.

Insomnia is Executive Produced by Andy Harries, Jessica Burdett, and Tim Bricknell, while Charlotte Essex serves arsenic Producer. The bid was commissioned by Sebastian Cardwell, UK Deputy Chief Content Officer for Paramount.

Filming originates later this year. Left Bank’s genitor institution Sony Pictures Television will distribute.

Paramount+ is aiming to committee 150 world originals by 2025, pinch upcoming UK bid including Ewan McGregor’s A Gentleman In Moscow.

