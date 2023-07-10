Intel Is Giving up on Its NUC Tiny PCs

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

Intel has sold compact PCs and PC kits for years nether nan NUC brand, which person been celebrated arsenic basal workstations, servers, media centers, and overmuch more. Unfortunately, Intel won’t beryllium making immoderate caller NUC models.

ServeTheHome reported earlier coming that Intel sent an email to its hardware partners, explaining that it was ending nonstop finance successful its NUC merchandise line, which is short for “Next Unit of Compute.” Instead, Intel would support different manufacturers creating akin compact designs pinch Intel’s chips.

Intel later confirmed nan news, saying successful a statement, “We person decided to extremity nonstop finance successful nan Next Unit of Compute (NUC) Business and pivot our strategy to alteration our ecosystem partners to proceed NUC invention and growth. This determination will not effect nan remainder of Intel’s Client Computing Group (CCG) aliases Network and Edge Computing (NEX) businesses. Furthermore, we are moving pinch our partners and customers to guarantee a soft modulation and fulfillment of each our existent commitments — including ongoing support for NUC products presently successful market.”

Intel NUCs person been sold successful galore different configurations complete nan years. Some of them were kits that required nan purchaser to proviso their ain storage, RAM, and operating system, while others were afloat built PCs pinch Windows pre-installed. They were celebrated for usage cases wherever a Raspberry Pi aliases different low-power instrumentality wouldn’t trim it… aliases wasn’t readily disposable to purchase. Intel NUCs were besides built to beryllium upgradable and astatine slightest partially repairable, which is overmuch much difficult pinch competitors for illustration nan Mac Mini.

The marketplace for compact computers has improved successful caller years, pinch options from companies for illustration ASUS, MSI, Lenovo, Beelink, and others. More recently, ASRock has started trading a motherboard pinch Intel’s N100 CPU already installed. That low-end CPU isn’t competitory pinch nan Core i5 and Core i7 processors successful immoderate of Intel NUC computers, but it’s much powerful than a Raspberry Pi aliases astir different ARM-powered boards.

It’s a shame to spot nan Intel NUC bid travel to an end, but hopefully, we’ll spot much PC manufacturers measurement up pinch awesome alternatives. Intel’s existing NUC PCs are still awesome purchases until nan company’s 14th Gen CPUs show up, astatine least.

