iOS 15.7.4 & iPadOS 15.7.4 Updates Released for Older iPhone & iPad Models

Apple has released iOS 15.7.4 for iPhone and iPadOS 15.7.4 for iPad for older iPhone and iPad models pinch important information updates.

Specifically, iOS 15.7.4 for iPhone and iPadOS 15.7.4 for iPad are disposable for iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation), erstwhile these devices are not moving iOS/iPadOS 16.x.

Separately, Apple has released iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 for iPhone and iPad, macOS Ventura 13.3 for Mac, and different updates for older Macs, on pinch Apple TV, Apple Watch, and HomePod.

How to Download & Install iOS 15.7.4 / iPadOS 15.7.4 Update

Don’t hide to backup iPhone aliases iPad to iCloud, to Finder successful MacOS, aliases iTunes connected Windows earlier starting a package update.

Open nan “Settings” app connected nan iPhone aliases iPad Go to “General” Select “Software Update” Choose to “Download & Install” erstwhile “iOS 15.7.4” aliases ‘iPadOS 15.7.4’ shows arsenic available

You will person to restart nan iPhone aliases iPad to complete einstallation.

If your instrumentality is moving iOS/iPadOS 16.x you will not spot these updates available.

iOS 15.7.4 / iPadOS 15.7.4 Device Compatibility

iOS 15.7.4 for iPhone and iPadOS 15.7.4 for iPad are compatible with: iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

iOS 15.7.4 / iPadOS 15.7.4 IPSW Download Links

Updating…

Release notes for iOS 15.7.4 / iPadOS 15.7.4 mention nan update has important information fixes and is truthful recommended for each users to install.