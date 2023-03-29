iOS 15.7.4 & iPadOS 15.7.4 Updates Released for Older iPhone & iPad Models

8 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. iOS 15.7.4 & iPadOS 15.7.4 Updates Released for Older iPhone & iPad Models

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Apple has released iOS 15.7.4 for iPhone and iPadOS 15.7.4 for iPad for older iPhone and iPad models pinch important information updates.

Specifically, iOS 15.7.4 for iPhone and iPadOS 15.7.4 for iPad are disposable for iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation), erstwhile these devices are not moving iOS/iPadOS 16.x.

Separately, Apple has released iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 for iPhone and iPad, macOS Ventura 13.3 for Mac, and different updates for older Macs, on pinch Apple TV, Apple Watch, and HomePod.

How to Download & Install iOS 15.7.4 / iPadOS 15.7.4 Update

Don’t hide to backup iPhone aliases iPad to iCloud, to Finder successful MacOS, aliases iTunes connected Windows earlier starting a package update.

  1. Open nan “Settings” app connected nan iPhone aliases iPad
  2. Go to “General”
  3. Select “Software Update”
  4. Choose to “Download & Install” erstwhile “iOS 15.7.4” aliases ‘iPadOS 15.7.4’ shows arsenic available

You will person to restart nan iPhone aliases iPad to complete einstallation.

If your instrumentality is moving iOS/iPadOS 16.x you will not spot these updates available.

iOS 15.7.4 / iPadOS 15.7.4 Device Compatibility

iOS 15.7.4 for iPhone and iPadOS 15.7.4 for iPad are compatible with: iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

iOS 15.7.4 / iPadOS 15.7.4 IPSW Download Links

  • Updating…

Release notes for iOS 15.7.4 / iPadOS 15.7.4 mention nan update has important information fixes and is truthful recommended for each users to install.

More
Source Osxdaily

Related Article

NCPCR writes to States to introduce concessions for children with Type 1 diabetes in schools

NCPCR writes to States to introduce concessions for children with Type 1 diabetes in schools

1 hour ago
Apple Pay Later turns Apple into a full-on money lender

Apple Pay Later turns Apple into a full-on money lender

1 hour ago
Tesla Model X seatbelt failures spur a new federal investigation

Tesla Model X seatbelt failures spur a new federal investigation

1 hour ago
Covariant’s CEO on building AI that helps robots learn

Covariant’s CEO on building AI that helps robots learn

1 hour ago
Daily Crunch: Zoom’s new AI-powered features include whiteboard generation and meeting summaries

Daily Crunch: Zoom’s new AI-powered features include whiteboard generation and meeting summaries

1 hour ago
Lucid’s laying off 18 percent of its workers

Lucid’s laying off 18 percent of its workers

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Penjelasan Lengkap Sri Mulyani soal Dijemput Alphard di Apron Bandara

Penjelasan Lengkap Sri Mulyani soal Dijemput Alphard di Apron Bandara

22 hours ago
El Salvador marks its first year under anti-gang crackdown

El Salvador marks its first year under anti-gang crackdown

22 hours ago
Chaos Mall of Africa incident inspired by the ‘Luh Twizzy’ TikTok challenge is case of 'teens seeking validation'

Chaos Mall of Africa incident inspired by the ‘Luh Twizzy’ TikTok challenge is case of 'teens seeking validation'

18 hours ago
NasDem-PKS Kompak, Siap Sambut Golkar Bergabung ke Koalisi Perubahan

NasDem-PKS Kompak, Siap Sambut Golkar Bergabung ke Koalisi Perubahan

23 hours ago
Taylor Swift fans rally in L.A. for Ticketmaster hearing: 'We put everything on pause'

Taylor Swift fans rally in L.A. for Ticketmaster hearing: 'We put everything on pause'

23 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.