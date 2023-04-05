iOS 16.4 is present and available to download now. The update comes pinch a fistful of bug and information fixes, arsenic good arsenic caller features, for illustration caller emoji and Voice Isolation for telephone calls.

Below are immoderate of nan biggest additions to your iPhone pinch iOS 16.4. And here's what you request to cognize earlier installing nan update to thief debar moving into issues pinch nan download.

31 caller emoji

The iOS 16.4 update brings 31 caller emoji to your iOS device. The caller emoji see a caller smiley; caller animals, for illustration a moose and a goose; and caller bosom colors, including pinkish and ray blue.

Some of nan caller emoji released successful iOS 16.4. Patrick Holland/CNET

The caller emoji each travel from Unicode's September 2022 proposal list, Emoji 15.0.

Voice Isolation comes to cellular calls

Voice Isolation was introduced pinch iOS 15 successful 2021, and astatine nan clip it worked only connected FaceTime calls. Now pinch iOS 16.4, you tin usage nan characteristic connected your cellular calls too.

When enabled, Voice Isolation tin thief nan personification you're connected a telephone pinch perceive you much intelligibly by muffling inheritance sounds, for illustration kids playing successful nan different room aliases building extracurricular your window. It could truthful trim backmost connected nan number of times you person to repetition yourself successful a telephone telephone because nan different personification can't perceive you.

Easily find photograph duplicates crossed shared albums

In iOS 16.4, you tin easy find copy photos successful shared albums successful Photos. If you stock photos pinch family aliases friends via iCloud, iOS 16.4 will show you each nan duplicates crossed albums. You tin besides Merge these copy photos.

Support for PlayStation 5 controller

According to MacRumors, iOS 16.4 adds support for nan PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller. You tin usage nan controller to play controller-enabled games from services for illustration Apple Arcade -- a CNET Editors' Choice grant pick -- connected your iPhone.

Apple Books update

The page-turn curl animation is backmost successful Apple Books pinch iOS 16.4, aft it was removed successful a erstwhile iOS update. Before, erstwhile you turned a page successful an ebook connected your iPhone, nan page would descent to 1 broadside of your surface aliases it would vanish and beryllium replaced by nan adjacent page. You tin still take these different page-turn animations successful summation to nan curl animation.

Music app changes

A mini banner appears astatine nan bottommost of nan surface erstwhile you take to play a opus adjacent successful Apple Music successful iOS 16.4. Zach McAuliffe/CNET

The Music interface has been somewhat modified successful iOS 16.4. When you adhd a opus to your queue, a mini banner appears adjacent nan bottommost of your surface alternatively of a full-screen pop-up for illustration successful erstwhile iOS versions.

Also, if you spell into your Library successful Music, you tin shape your Library by Artist and pat into an artist, crossed nan apical of your page you will spot an icon for that artist. A hunt barroom utilized to beryllium astatine nan apical of this page. Tap nan artist's icon and you will beryllium taken to that artist's Music page.

Apple Podcasts updates

Apple Podcasts besides gets an update pinch iOS 16.4. Now you tin entree a Channels tab successful your Library, which shows you different networks you follow. Tap into each transmission and you tin spot nan shows you subscribe to and different shows that transmission produces.

See who and what is covered nether AppleCare

With iOS 16.4, you tin spell to Settings > General > About > Coverage to cheque who and what devices are covered connected your AppleCare plan. That way, if your AirPods break, you tin easy cheque whether they're covered. You tin negociate your sum from present too.

Focus Mode filters added

If you person an iPhone 14 Pro aliases Pro Max, iOS 16.4 lets you alteration aliases disable nan always-on show action pinch definite Focus Modes. When creating a caller filter, scroll down to nan bottommost of nan edit page, pat Focus Filter, past pat Always-On Display to alteration aliases disable nan show for that Focus Mode.

New Apple Wallet features



You tin adhd 3 caller order-tracking widgets for Apple Wallet to your location surface pinch iOS 16.4. Each widget displays your search accusation connected progressive orders, but nan widgets are different sizes: small, mean and large.

The medium-size Apple Wallet bid search widget takes up 2 rows connected your iPhone's screen. Zach McAuliffe/CNET

More accessibility options



The update besides adds caller accessibility options. One caller action is called Dim Flashing Lights, and it tin beryllium recovered successful nan Motion paper successful Settings. The option's explanation says video contented that depicts repeated flashing aliases strobing lights will automatically beryllium dimmed. Video timelines will besides show erstwhile flashing lights will occur. VoiceOver support has besides been expanded to nan maps and Weather apps.

Apple ID and beta package updates



The latest iOS update lets you motion into different Apple ID to entree different beta software. Zach McAuliffe/CNET

With iOS 16.4, developers and beta testers tin cheque whether their Apple ID is associated pinch nan developer beta, nationalist beta aliases both. If you person a different Apple ID, for illustration 1 for your job, that has entree to beta updates, iOS 16.4 besides lets you move to that relationship from your device.

New keyboards, Siri voices and connection updates

This iOS 16.4 update besides adds keyboards for nan Choctaw and Chickasaw languages, and location are caller Siri voices for Arabic and Hebrew. Language updates person besides travel to Korean, Ukrainian, Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu.

Here are Apple's release notes for iOS 16.4.

This update includes nan pursuing enhancements and bug fixes:

• 21 caller emoji including animals, manus gestures, and objects are now disposable successful emoji keyboard.

• Notifications for web apps added to nan Home Screen.

. • Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your sound and blocks retired ambient sound astir you.

• Duplicates medium successful Photos expands support to observe copy photos and videos successful an iCloud Shared Photo Library.

• VoiceOver support for maps successful nan Weather app.

• Accessibility mounting to automatically dim video erstwhile flashes of ray aliases strobe effects are detected.

• Fixes an rumor wherever Ask to Buy requests from children whitethorn neglect to look connected nan parent's device.

• Addresses issues wherever Matter-compatible thermostats could go unresponsive erstwhile paired to Apple Home.

• Crash Detection optimizations connected iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

