iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: Everything You Need to Know About the iPhone Update - CNET

Have you downloaded iOS 16 for your iPhone? We person a guideline to show you how.

From what's included successful iOS 16.4 to hidden features, here's what to cognize astir iOS 16.

This communicative is portion of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's postulation of news, tips and proposal astir Apple's astir celebrated product.

Apple released iOS 16 little than a week aft its September "Far Out" event, erstwhile nan institution announced nan adjacent statement of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including nan Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat expanse to thief you study astir iOS 16, what's been included successful each constituent update since past and really to usage nan caller features connected your iPhone.

iOS 16 updates

iOS 16.4: The New Features to Land On Your iPhone

iOS 16.3.1: What nan Update Brings to Your iPhone

iOS 16.3: New iPhone Features You Have to Try



What iOS 16.2 Brings to Your Phone

Everything Apple Added successful iOS 16.1

iOS 16.0.3 Update Brings Security, Bug Fixes

iOS 16.0.2 Update Released, Fixes Camera Shake and More

iOS 16.1 Beta 2 Brought These Features to iPhones

Getting started pinch iOS 16

4 Things to Know About iOS 16



Will iOS 16 Run connected Your iPhone?

What to Do Before Downloading iOS 16

How to Download iOS 16 Now

Using iOS 16

Now That You've Installed iOS 16, Do These 3 Things First

Everything New connected Your iPhone pinch iOS 16

7 Hidden iOS 16 Features You Need to Know About

How to Fix Annoying Features successful iOS 16

You Can Unsend and Edit Messages successful iOS 16



Hidden iOS 16 Feature Will Change How You Use Your iPhone Keyboard

Get Rid of nan Search Button successful iOS 16



Set Up iOS 16's New Customizable Lock Screen

iOS 16 Lock Screen: Which Widgets Should You Add?



iOS 16's Photo Editing Tools Work Like Magic

View Saved Wi-Fi Passwords successful iOS 16

Get nan Battery Status Bar Back successful iOS 16

2 Major Updates iOS 16 Brings to Maps

Apple Pay Later: How nan iOS 16 Feature Works

iOS 16's Lockdown Mode Can Protect You From Cyberattacks

Passkeys Arrive successful iOS 16

Why You Might Be Missing Some iOS 16 Features

Other things to cognize astir iOS 16

All nan New Emoji Added With iOS 16.4

iOS 16 Features We're Still Waiting For



Why You Might Be Getting a 'Cannot Verify AirPods' Alert

You Can Use Your Switch Joy-Cons connected iOS 16

New iOS Login Tech Makes It Hard to Hack Your iCloud Account

How to Become an Apple Beta Tester



Now playing: Watch this: iOS 16: Powerful Features You May Have Missed 6:28

Check backmost periodically for much iOS 16 tips and really to usage caller iOS 16 features arsenic Apple releases much updates.