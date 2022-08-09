iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: Everything You Need to Know About the iPhone Update - CNET

Tech Services & Software
Follow
From what's included successful iOS 16.4 to hidden features, here's what to cognize astir iOS 16.
Zachary McAuliffe
Zachary McAuliffe
March 28, 2023 6:59 a.m. PT
2 min read
Have you downloaded iOS 16 for your iPhone? We person a guideline to show you how.
Rafael Henrique/Getty Images
This communicative is portion of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's postulation of news, tips and proposal astir Apple's astir celebrated product.
Apple released iOS 16 little than a week aft its September "Far Out" event, erstwhile nan institution announced nan adjacent statement of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including nan Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat expanse to thief you study astir iOS 16, what's been included successful each constituent update since past and really to usage nan caller features connected your iPhone.
iOS 16 updates
- iOS 16.4: The New Features to Land On Your iPhone
- iOS 16.3.1: What nan Update Brings to Your iPhone
- iOS 16.3: New iPhone Features You Have to Try
- What iOS 16.2 Brings to Your Phone
- Everything Apple Added successful iOS 16.1
- iOS 16.0.3 Update Brings Security, Bug Fixes
- iOS 16.0.2 Update Released, Fixes Camera Shake and More
- iOS 16.1 Beta 2 Brought These Features to iPhones
Getting started pinch iOS 16
- 4 Things to Know About iOS 16
- Will iOS 16 Run connected Your iPhone?
- What to Do Before Downloading iOS 16
- How to Download iOS 16 Now
Using iOS 16
- Now That You've Installed iOS 16, Do These 3 Things First
- Everything New connected Your iPhone pinch iOS 16
- 7 Hidden iOS 16 Features You Need to Know About
- How to Fix Annoying Features successful iOS 16
- You Can Unsend and Edit Messages successful iOS 16
- Hidden iOS 16 Feature Will Change How You Use Your iPhone Keyboard
- Get Rid of nan Search Button successful iOS 16
- Set Up iOS 16's New Customizable Lock Screen
- iOS 16 Lock Screen: Which Widgets Should You Add?
- iOS 16's Photo Editing Tools Work Like Magic
- View Saved Wi-Fi Passwords successful iOS 16
- Get nan Battery Status Bar Back successful iOS 16
- 2 Major Updates iOS 16 Brings to Maps
- Apple Pay Later: How nan iOS 16 Feature Works
- iOS 16's Lockdown Mode Can Protect You From Cyberattacks
- Passkeys Arrive successful iOS 16
- Why You Might Be Missing Some iOS 16 Features
Other things to cognize astir iOS 16
- All nan New Emoji Added With iOS 16.4
- iOS 16 Features We're Still Waiting For
- Why You Might Be Getting a 'Cannot Verify AirPods' Alert
- You Can Use Your Switch Joy-Cons connected iOS 16
- New iOS Login Tech Makes It Hard to Hack Your iCloud Account
- How to Become an Apple Beta Tester
Now playing: Watch this: iOS 16: Powerful Features You May Have Missed
6:28
Check backmost periodically for much iOS 16 tips and really to usage caller iOS 16 features arsenic Apple releases much updates.
Get nan CNET Apple Report newsletter
Receive nan latest news and reviews connected Apple products, iOS updates and more. Delivered Fridays.