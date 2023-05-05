iPhone 15 color leak claims Oppenheimer blue is out, Barbie pink is in

The iPhone 15 is still a small ways out, and nan rumors astir nan caller handset are really starting to power up. In a tweet from reliable Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro, it looks for illustration location are going to beryllium 2 caller colors for nan non-Pro exemplary iPhones, including green, yellow, and nan return of pink.

That pinkish comes conscionable aft nan latest Barbie movie — truthful possibly we'll get a sneaky highest astatine nan colour during nan movie's runtime. It also, apparently, intends that we won't spot an iPhone 15 successful blue, different rumored color.

New iPhone 15 colors

Extra colour for mediocre group iPhone 15 will beryllium green, yellowish and pinkSo, - Midnight - Starlight- Green- Yellow- Pink- Product (RED) ? pic.twitter.com/qMo1hzN9epJuly 15, 2023 See more

So it looks for illustration nan iPhone 15 is going to beryllium 1 of nan astir colorful yet, pinch immoderate brand-new shiny options. There person been greenish iPhones before, pinch nan Alpine Green iPhone 11, and yellowish made an quality pinch nan iPhone 14 astir recently. Pink, besides makes a comeback, having antecedently been an action for nan iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, truthful this will beryllium nan first twelvemonth you tin bargain a pinkish iPhone "Plus" option. ShrimpApplePro omitted nan rumored bluish colour we've heard astir previously, and erstwhile asked simply suggested that Apple had changed its plans, indicating we astir apt aren't getting that one.

There's usually astatine slightest 1 caller colour pinch nan latest iPhone launch, however, location mightiness not beryllium a "brand new" action coming for 2023. Last year, pinch nan iPhone 14, it was nan alternatively fetching purple options, colors that made an quality connected some nan iPhone 14 and nan iPhone 14 Pro — albeit successful a darker, much subdued, and prestigious shadiness connected nan much costly device.

Could this mean that location will beryllium a subtler hue of pinkish coming to nan iPhone 15 Pro models? With immoderate luck, yes — thing that tin beryllium made pink, should beryllium made pink. Hopefully, location will beryllium a caller iPhone 15 to suit moreover Barbie, nan Pink Power Ranger, and, astir importantly of all, me.

We arsenic yet don't cognize for judge thing astir nan iPhone 15, but location are immoderate communal threads successful nan rumor mill. It looks for illustration each models are going to get nan Dynamic Island from nan Pro models past year, there's going to beryllium nary return to nan mini shape factor, and there's apt to beryllium immoderate benignant of summation successful battery. Now, we tin adhd caller colors to that list, on pinch USB-C!