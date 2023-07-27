iPhone 15 Pro might get a titanium frame, thinner bezels, and a price hike

Some large changes are expected to travel to this year’s iPhone 15 Pro lineup — but they mightiness travel alongside a value hike, too. In Bloomberg this morning, newsman Mark Gurman confirmed a fistful of specifications that person been floating astir each twelvemonth astir what to expect erstwhile nan adjacent iPhone lineup is announced successful conscionable complete a month.

The caller Pro models will some travel pinch titanium frames, alternatively of stainless steel, making them stronger and lighter, according to Gurman. Their screens will besides person thinner bezels, acknowledgment to a caller show technology, shrinking nan size of nan achromatic separator by astir a third. (Earlier leaks show what that mightiness look like.) And arsenic antecedently reported, expect nan shut up move to beryllium swapped retired for a customizable button and the Lightning larboard to beryllium replaced by USB-C.

That mightiness each travel astatine a price, though. Gurman says he expects a value summation extracurricular nan US, and “wouldn’t norm retired a value summation successful nan US,” either. That follows reporting earlier this week and an expert note suggesting prices could spell up by up to $200 erstwhile it comes to nan Max model.

Gurman mentions 2 different large upgrades coming to Apple’s devices this year. The modular iPhone exemplary is expected to driblet nan notch successful favour of nan Dynamic Island, bringing it much connected par pinch nan Pro models. (Previously rumors suggested it’ll beryllium stuck astatine a 60Hz refresh rate, though, alternatively of 120Hz for illustration nan Pros — and virtually each comparably priced Android phones.) Gurman besides reports that nan adjacent Apple Watch processor, nan S9, will person a “fairly sizable capacity bump,” marking nan first notable velocity boost since 2020.

Apple usually announces its caller iPhones and Apple Watches successful mid-September. They’ll beryllium going up against Samsung’s caller lineup of folding and flipping phones, which were conscionable updated this week.