Chennai Super Kings (CSK) connected Thursday named Rajasthan pacer Akash Singh arsenic replacement for Mukesh Choudhary, who has been ruled retired of nan 2023 version of nan Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 owed to a accent fracture.

"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) connected Thursday named Akash Singh arsenic a replacement for injured Mukesh Choudhary. Mukesh, who made his IPL debut past play and scalped 16 wickets, is recovering from a accent fracture and hence, is side-lined from nan 16th version of nan Indian Premier League (IPL)," a IPL merchandise said.

Mukesh was an impactful bowler for CSK past season, ending up arsenic associated highest wicket-taker on pinch Dwayne Bravo, pinch a full of 16 scalps astatine an mean of 26.50 and an system complaint of 9.31. His champion bowling figures were 4/46.This wounded has deed different dent successful CSK's title hopes. Their seam onslaught has already mislaid New Zealand speedy Kyle Jamieson, who is besides recovering from a backmost injury. Deepak Chahar, nan gait spearhead, is besides moving his measurement backmost from injury. The team's in-form opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is besides injured and recovering. All-rounder Shivam Dube is besides treatment from an wounded sustained during believe sessions for Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Sri Lankan bowling brace of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana will besides miss immoderate CSK action initially. Their nationalist commitments, which impact a six-match white-ball bid against New Zealand are group to extremity connected April 8. Choudhary's absence will time off CSK without a left-arm seamer successful nan squad.

Akash Singh, who was portion of India's Under-19 World Cup squad successful 2020, antecedently played for Rajasthan Royals. The left-arm pacer has frankincense acold played 9 T20s successful summation to 9 List A matches and 5 First-Class games and has 31 wickets against his sanction crossed each formats, including 7 T20 wickets. He joins CSK for ₹20 lakh. CSK will play their first IPL 2023 lucifer against Gujarat Titans connected March 31, which besides happens to beryllium nan tourney opener.

The four-time champions will play their first crippled astatine nan location arena of MA Chidambaram Stadium successful Chennai connected April 3 against Lucknow Super Giants. Last year, CSK vanished successful nan ninth position successful nan points table, having won only 4 of their 14 matches and collected only 8 points.