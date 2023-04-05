IPL 2023 | Shardul, spinners script KKR’s come from behind victory against RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Suyash Sharma celebrates nan dismissal of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Anuj Rawat during their lucifer successful nan Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, astatine Eden Gardens, successful Kolkata connected Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Shardul Thakur smashed a counter-attacking half-century earlier nan spinners played their portion to perfection arsenic Kolkata Knight Riders made a memorable homecoming pinch an 81-run triumph complete Royal Challengers Bangalore successful nan IPL present connected Thursday, Apri 6, 2023.

KKR recovered themselves tottering for 89/5 earlier Thakur led a superb betterment pinch his 29-ball 68 to powerfulness his squad to 204/7 aft RCB opted to bowl.

Coming successful astatine No 7, Thakur hammered nan joint-fastest 50 of nan play disconnected 20 balls and shared an entertaining 103-run wicket business disconnected 47 balls pinch Rinku Singh (46 disconnected 33).

In reply, RCB grounded to past nan region and folded up for 123 successful 17.4 overs pinch nan trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and debutant Suyash Sharma sharing 8 wickets betwixt themselves.

It was KKR’s first triumph of nan season. Thakur besides took 1 wicket successful his all-round show successful KKR’s first location lucifer aft almost 4 years.

RCB were going awesome guns astatine 44 nary nonaccomplishment successful 25 balls successful pursuit of nan large pursuit earlier nan Sunil Narine triggered nan collapse, foxing Virat Kohli (21; 18b) pinch a beauty successful his 150th IPL match.

Chakravarthy past gave a double rustle dismissing Glenn Maxwell (5) and Harshal Patel (0) successful 3 balls earlier ending pinch splendid figures of 3.4-0-15-4.

Thereafter, it was 19-year-old leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (4-0-30-3) who made a dream debut aft being included arsenic an effect subordinate successful spot of Venkatesh Iyer.

The long-haired enigma spinner sewage 2 wickets successful 1 complete to person KKR reeling astatine 86/8.

Suyash sewage his maiden wicket erstwhile he deceived Anju Rawat (1) pinch a tossed up transportation and successful abstraction of 3 balls, he grabbed nan prized-scalp of Dinesh Karthik (9) pinch a fuller delivery.

Fresh from his 82 not retired against Mumbai Indians, Kohli teed disconnected successful style, scoring a bound disconnected nan first shot of nan innings against Umesh Yadav.

At 42 for nary loss, nan RCB opening duo looked group for different easy pursuit erstwhile Narine triggered nan collapse, cleaning up Kohli pinch a beauty.

The prima Indian wholly missed nan statement arsenic nan shot sharply turned successful to sound his stumps.

Earlier, David Willey (4-1-16-2) and Karn Sharma (3-0-26-2) took wickets disconnected successive deliveries successful powerplay and mediate overs respectively to springiness RCB nan first edge.

Willey exposed KKR’s vulnerable top-order, erstwhile nan England leftarm pacer knocked complete Venkatesh Iyer (3) and Mandeep Singh (0) disconnected successive deliveries.

But RCB frittered distant nan commencement pinch Rahmanullah Gurbaz first taking nan complaint against a bad boy Akash Deep en way to his 44-ball 57, his maiden IPL fifty.

It turned from bad to worse for KKR erstwhile a reverse-sweeping Nitish Rana (1) sewage retired pursuing a bully reappraisal from RCB successful nan very first shot aft powerplay.

KKR looked successful problem astatine 47/3 but Gurbaz led nan complaint against nan ‘local’ Bengal pacer Akash Deep, pulling him for a six earlier collecting back-to-back boundaries.

Gurbaz took a reappraisal to overturn an LBW determination connected 30 and raced to a 38-ball 50 pinch a powerful expanse complete agelong limb boundary.

But RCB again seized nan momentum erstwhile nan legspinner Sharma had Gurbaz and Russell disconnected back-to-back deliveries successful nan 12th over.

Thakur past took Akash Deep to cleaners successful his sound studded pinch 9 fours and 3 sixes.

Apart from Willey (4-1-16-2), nary of nan RCB bowlers grounded to impressment and Akash Deep conceded 30 runs from his 2 overs. Siraj besides looked bad boy and returned pinch 1/44 from his 4 overs. They besides leaked 23 runs successful extras.