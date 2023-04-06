This station primitively appeared connected ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished pinch support from nan author. Read nan afloat piece here.

In this video, Dr. Craig S. Wright and Prof. Latif Ladid talk astir Integrating IPv6 and blockchain astatine nan TCP/IP layer.

Being nan president of nan world IPv6 Forum, president of nan IEEE COMSOC IoT subcommittee, and president of IEEE COMSOC 5G subcommittee, Prof. Ladid knows astir this from wrong out.

In this little interview, Prof. Ladid didn’t talk astir nan tech. The astir important info from Latif’s comments is nan truth that successful some India and nan Philippines, nan apical group connected nan IPv6 Council are nan aforesaid group of group who are pushing blockchain for enterprise.

He should know, because he is astatine nan halfway of that world.

It is so a very bully combination.

This isn’t coincidental. In nan agelong term, especially, specified operation is going to go inevitable successful astir countries, because location is conscionable specified a cleanable lucifer betwixt nan 2 technologies.

It is only people’s ignorance that has prevented this from happening earlier.

To springiness you an thought of really shallow people’s knowing astir this matter is, present is 1 of nan comments personification made beneath nan video astir nan interview: “Wow – what a load of nonsense. This is connection drivel. Did Craig conscionable observe IPv6? It’s been astir for ages.”

It is difficult to qualify really ignorant this remark is. IPv6 unsocial is not nan taxable that’s been discussed here. Integrating IPv6 pinch blockchain astatine nan TCP/IP furniture is, and it is fundamentally different from slapping a blockchain app connected apical of nan Internet astatine nan exertion layer.

Satoshi himself has been moving connected nan integration for 2 decades, and designed Bitcoin pinch a clear position of integrating pinch nan IPv6. In nan past 7 years especially, hundreds of millions of dollars person been invested and hundreds of researchers and developers person devoted nan clip onto this awesome tech revolution. If you haven’t heard astir it, it’s astir apt because you person tuned your ears to nan crypto world’s ‘number spell up’ sound exclusively.

Therefore, commenting that ‘IPv6 is not new’ regarding this heavy taxable is for illustration sneering astatine Vint Cerf aliases Tim Bernard-Lee by saying ‘connecting 2 computers is not new’ erstwhile you heard them talking astir nan Internet successful nan 80s past century.

I don’t cognize if nan personification who made nan remark understands thing astir IPv6, but it is clear that he has perfectly nary inkling of what is happening astatine nan TCP/IP furniture wherever IPv6 and nan Bitcoin blockchain tin be, and is being, integrated. That successful itself whitethorn beryllium besides understandable, because very fewer group person immoderate knowing astatine this point. But this moreover aft 1 has watched nan video? A amended juncture cannot beryllium recovered wherever nan suitable reply is, ‘you don’t cognize what you’re talking about.’

Ignorance is 1 thing, ignorance multiplied by arrogance is another.

Interestingly though, this is rather emblematic of nan benignant of ‘rebuttals’ group propulsion astatine Craig Wright, a.k.a. Satoshi Nakamoto nan creator of Bitcoin. But this is by a agelong changeable not moreover nan worst. There is simply a full class of purely vile individual attacks that surpass comments for illustration this. But that is simply a full different furniture of nan communicative (for much connected this, see Why is nan existent Satoshi truthful feared and hated?).

The slayer app of IPv6

Bitcoin blockchain integrated pinch IPv6 astatine TCP/IP to support on-chain automated micropayment, costs streaming and costs channels is nan slayer app for IPv6.

Although nan integration has immense value to nan full Internet and nan world, Satoshi’s nonstop extremity has been delivering IP-to-IP micropayment complete nan Internet embedded astatine nan TCP/IP level. The title of the Bitcoin achromatic paper reveals that.

Currently, IPv6 take indicates only nan IPv6 reside adoption, not nan existent IPv6-driven applications. So seeing 60% IP addresses being IPv6 is for illustration seeing astir buggies having moved to a recently built freeway. It doesn’t mean nan existent take has already happened and there’s only 40% near to do. Quite nan other is true.

When it comes to nan existent applications that are only imaginable pinch IPv6, nan global take of IPv6 astatine this constituent is adjacent to zero, and nan imaginable room for maturation unlimited.

The IPv6 integration pinch Bitcoin blockchain astatine TCP/IP furniture is going to bring successful a true New Internet, but nan embedded micropayment is going to beryllium nan first slayer app.

Dr. Craig Wright keynote speech: A Better Internet pinch IPv6 and BSV Blockchain

