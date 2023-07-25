iQOO Z7 Pro design revealed in new teaser

8 hours ago
  3. iQOO Z7 Pro design revealed in new teaser

The iQOO Z7 was announced backmost successful March successful 2 variants – a global version that launched successful India and different China-exclusive model and we now get confirmation that a Z7 Pro exemplary is besides connected its way. Nipun Marya who serves arsenic iQOO India CEO shared nan first teaser for nan iQOO Z7 Pro and we tin spot it will athletics a curved surface and pinch a centered punch-hole cutout.

iQOO Z7 Pro creation teaser
A erstwhile Geekench listing suggests that iQOO Z7 Pro will debut pinch a Snapdragon 782G chipset conscionable for illustration nan Chinese iQOO Z7. The creation of nan Z7 Pro does lucifer nan vivo Y78+ which launched backmost successful April successful China and later made its debut internationally arsenic nan vivo V29 Lite. We’ll make judge to support you posted pinch much specifications connected nan iQOO Z7 Pro arsenic they emerge.

Source (tweet)

Source Gsmarena

