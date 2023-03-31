IRDAI approves two new life insurance companies

4 hours ago
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved two caller life security companies..

“In nan 121st gathering of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India two caller entities namely Acko Life Insurance Ltd. and  Credit Access Life Insurance Ltd. were granted certificate of registration to commence life security business,” nan regulator said successful a release.

 With these 2 additions, nan full number of  life insurers operating successful India person gone up to 25, which had remained stagnant since 2011, erstwhile nan certificate of registration was past granted to a life insurer

“This comes aft nan assistance of registration to a wide insurer successful nan Authority’s 120th gathering held successful November 2022; marking summation of a full 3 caller insurers successful nan financial twelvemonth 2022-23,” IRDAI said.

Another 20 applications are successful pipeline astatine various stages of registration successful life, wide and reinsurance segments, it added.

Source Thehindubusinessline

