Is Apple’s App Store Policy Hindering Blockchain Innovation? U.S. Lawmakers Investigate

As the narration betwixt level guidelines and emerging technologies, peculiarly blockchain, continues to go a taxable of scrutiny, 2 U.S. lawmakers – Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) – person precocious vocalized concerns regarding these imaginable clashes successful nan section of distributed ledger exertion and nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

The superior constituent of contention lies successful nan restrictive guidelines of Apple’s App Store. The lawmakers, successful a recent letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, raised questions astir nan imaginable stifling effect of these guidelines connected these burgeoning sectors of tech innovation.

Concerns Over ‘Lite’ Versions Of Crypto Apps

According to nan representatives, Apple’s guidelines look to person been utilized to some capitalize connected and diminish nan functionality of crypto apps by forcing nan creation of “lite” versions.

The missive to Cook highlighted nan lawsuit of ‘Axie Infinity’, a celebrated crippled that utilizes blockchain technology. The game’s acquisition successful nan App Store was cited arsenic an illustration of nan imaginable limitations these guidelines could enforce connected nan broader scope of blockchain invention successful nan industry.

The lawmakers questioned nan equilibrium betwixt nan professed request for information and nan perceived utilization of nan App Store arsenic a competitory tool. The Chairman and Ranking Member of nan Innovation, Data, and Commerce Subcommittee expressed:

While Apple has based on these limitations summation information by creating a walled garden, galore are concerned that Apple has utilized nan app shop arsenic a limb against competitors.

Possible Impact On U.S. Technological Leadership

A awesome interest raised by lawmakers is nan imaginable effect of these App Store policies connected nan U.S.’s activity successful nan realm of emerging technologies. They emphasized nan value of knowing nan guidelines afloat to measure nan grade to which they whitethorn beryllium stifling innovation, thereby perchance undermining American technological dominance.

The representatives stated:

It is basal that Congress afloat understand nan App Store Guidelines and nan grade to which these guidelines limit invention and effect American technological leadership.

At nan extremity of nan note, they reasserted their committedness to “promoting transparency” and holding “Big Tech accountable for immoderate monopolistic behavior.” The eventual goal, they noted, is to foster a “level playing section wrong nan manufacture that allows American ingenuity to proceed to thrive.”

Speaking of stifling blockchain innovation, Apple has precocious disallowed entree to Nostr, a pioneering protocol pinch nan imaginable to decentralize societal media and heighten guidance to censorship, connected its App Store. The logic cited for this was Bitcoin transactions facilitated done nan platform.

Meanwhile, contempt nan suppression of blockchain innovation, nan world crypto marketplace has continued to thrive. Over nan past 24 hours, nan marketplace has seen a astir 1% summation pinch its full valuation presently sitting astatine $1.147 trillion, astatine nan clip of writing.

