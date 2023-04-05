Is Heavenly Delusion the New "The Promised Neverland"?

Announced successful October 2022, nan anime adjustment of Masakazu Ishiguro's Heavenly Delusion is group to premiere during the upcoming Spring season. With various crippled similarities, for illustration children isolated from nan extracurricular world and a post-apocalyptic landscape, Heavenly Delusion seems for illustration it falls into nan aforesaid niche arsenic nan erstwhile incredibly celebrated bid The Promised Neverland, created by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu.

In summation to nan post-apocalyptic mounting and featuring of young characters, nan main extremity of reaching a fabled "Heaven" is reminiscent of The Promised Neverland and nan safe haven sought by its group of characters. Just really akin are these 2 titles? Is Heavenly Delusion nan caller The Promised Neverland?

Plot and Background

Children Playing – Heavenly Delusion

Heavenly Delusion (Tengoku Daimakyо̄ successful Japan) is group successful nan twelvemonth 2039, 15 years aft an unexplained world catastrophe destroys modern civilization arsenic we understand it. A group of children unrecorded successful a mysterious installation acold distant from nan illness of society, raised successful isolation pinch nary knowledge of nan extracurricular world.

Meanwhile, the hellish scenery connected nan outside is teeming pinch supernatural creatures that provender connected humans and nan remnants of humanity trying their champion to survive. Among them, Maru and Kiruko person their hearts group connected uncovering "Heaven" and person traversed nan inhospitable scenery for a agelong clip successful their search, but they person nary thought that their perfect eden mightiness conscionable beryllium thing but.

The original manga of Heavenly Delusion, created by Masakazu Ishiguro (And Yet nan Town Moves) has been serialized successful Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon mag from January 2018 until present, presently moving astatine 8 volumes. It is being published successful English by Denpa. The anime bid will beryllium produced by legendary anime workplace Production I.G., pinch guidance from Hirotaka Mori; euphony by Kensuke Ushio; and characteristic designs by Utsushita (Minakata Laboratory).

The opening taxable will beryllium "innocent arrogance" performed by BiSH, while nan ending taxable will beryllium "Dare mo Kare mo Doko mo Nani mo Shiranai" by ASOBI Doumei. The formed includes Sayaka Senbongi (Haru; BEASTARS) arsenic Kiruko; Gen Sato (Chrome, Dr. Stone) arsenic Maru; Hibiku Yamamura (Haruna, Ars Nova) arsenic Tokio and Misato Fukuen (Himiko Toga, My Hero Academia) arsenic Mimihime. The bid is group to premiere connected April 1.

The Good Place

Cloudgazing Kiriko – Heavenly Delusion

Now, The Promised Neverland is by nary intends nan inventor of nan endurance genre, nor is it nan first, aliases only notable illustration of a psychological anime hinged connected nan subversion of definite expectations of scary and psychological arsenic genres. The dissonance of having guiltless children acquisition otherworldly horrors successful a world that has agelong collapsed is portion of what made nan bid peculiarly jarring and notable; and pinch Heavenly Delusion, It's beautiful easy to spot nan series' leaning connected akin thematic components, not to mention why it would beryllium a acquainted framework of reference – astatine first. The post-apocalyptic world is built successful a measurement that is very different from The Promised Neverland; however, nan basal skeleton of young characters looking to flight their existent confines successful pursuit of a amended place, nan champion imaginable spot for them successful specified a surgery world, is shared by some bid only successful nan beginning. In Heavenly Delusion, Maru and Kiriko are looking for a spot they cognize only arsenic "Heaven". They look wholly ignorant of nan connotations of nan word, and see this a beingness spot to beryllium recovered alternatively than immoderate benignant of cosmological concept.

The post-apocalyptic scenery of Heavenly Delusion is simply a colourful operation of eldritch-like creatures and monsters that are perversions of concepts that are acquainted (monster birds, tardigrades and nan like); while nan communicative style of nan manga presents alternating explorations of nan lives of nan children successful nan facility, and nan travel of Maru and Kiriko, pinch each chapter. Similarly to The Promised Neverland, Maru and Kiriko extremity up noticing a unusual insignia that ends up becoming for illustration a hint successful their quest to find "Heaven". Since nan characters person disparate pasts, nan slow and dependable improvement of nan communicative astatine first serves arsenic nan instauration that enables it to build nan characters successful unsocial ways. The champion point astir Heavenly Delusion and really it develops is nan truth that it expertly keeps applicable accusation nether wraps, making it difficult to understand nan afloat scope of nan world and understand nan limitations nan communicative has imposed upon itself. While nan halfway thematic components are there, nan characters are utilized arsenic arenas successful which Heavenly Delusion explores immoderate absorbing concepts.

Promised Delusion

Maru and Kiriko – Heavenly Delusion

One point astir Heavenly Delusion is that it is simply a definite rollercoaster: you deliberation you cognize what nan communicative is about, but you cognize nothing, and each passing section only makes its scholar want to find retired much astir nan world that nan communicative has described, and its characters. While it has respective thematic connections to The Promised Neverland, Heavenly Delusion is little focused connected nan apocalypse itself but really group person kept connected surviving successful spite of it. The ambiance is besides different facet that makes Heavenly Delusion's attack wholly different, and wrong 10 chapters of nan manga, The Promised Neverland ceases to person astir of its important similarities to this story. In a sense, nan comparison is 1 that is only really applicable earlier 1 has gotten nan chance to publication a fewer chapters of Heavenly Delusion to spot wherever it ceases to beryllium arsenic akin arsenic erstwhile thought.

Unlike The Promised Neverland, nan bid presents 2 different sets of main characters who are influencing and interacting pinch nan communicative successful their ain ways, independently of each other, but someway connected. The children raised successful nan installation are nan facet of nan Heavenly Delusion communicative that is nan astir reminiscent of The Promised Neverland, and that is for nan children's earthy curiosity; expertise to ideate and foster nan desire to spell outside; and finally, the beingness of monstrous creatures connected nan outside that prey upon humans. The cardinal taxable of a contrived paradise that hides an ugly, monstrous truth link Heavenly Delusion and The Promised Neverland, but nan execution present looks for illustration it's going to beryllium wholly different.

MORE: New Heavenly Delusion Trailer Confirms 2023 Release