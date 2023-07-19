Is it Safe to Travel During Europe’s Heat Wave? Here’s What to Know

The apical tourer destinations of Italy, Spain and Greece are sweltering this summer. Travelers tin return precautionary measures to protect themselves.
Southern Europe is baking, acknowledgment to a relentless power activity pinch temperatures breaking records crossed Italy, Spain and Greece. This utmost weather, coupled pinch 1 of nan busiest tourer seasons successful caller years, raises questions for travelers looking to bask their vacations while staying safe. Here’s what you request to cognize if you’re heading to Europe successful nan coming days, aliases are already there.
What areas of Europe are being hit?
Italy, Spain and Greece are nan countries astir impacted by a precocious unit “anticyclone,” which originated successful North Africa, that’s causing nan grounds heat. Temperatures arsenic precocious arsenic 118 degrees Fahrenheit (close to 48 degrees Celsius) are imaginable later this week successful Sicily and Sardinia; northeastern Spain saw highs of 115 degrees this week, while parts of cardinal Greece deed 109 degrees. The hot, barren conditions person besides exacerbated wildfires successful Greece, Croatia, Switzerland and Spain’s Canary Islands, forcing thousands to evacuate.
How agelong will this power activity last?
Forecasts show nan power activity lasting for astatine slightest different week, done nan extremity of July. However, this peculiar anticyclone — named Charon, for nan ferryman for nan dormant successful Greek mythology — follows intimately connected nan heels of different precocious unit strategy from nan Sahara. (That 1 was called Cerberus, aft nan three-headed canine that guards nan underworld.)
Are these areas prepared for this type of heat?
In general, European cities are poorly equipped to header pinch extreme, persistent heat. Many person ancient architecture, peculiarly successful areas charismatic to tourists, and less buildings wide are equipped pinch aerial conditioning. According to a 2018 study, conscionable 1 successful 10 European households person aerial conditioning, compared to 90 percent successful nan United States. Some European countries person passed laws drastically limiting air-conditioner installation.
While immoderate cities, for illustration Paris, person worked to works much trees and group up nationalist cooling centers, experts opportunity that these efforts person fallen short. A report published past week successful nan diary Nature Medicine attributed 61,000 excess deaths crossed nan continent to past year’s power waves; a worker successful Northern Italy collapsed and died from vulnerability past week.
Is it safe to recreation to Southern Europe?
Safety is mostly an individual question, limited connected your age, underlying illnesses and beingness conditions. Regardless, utmost power comes pinch decided risks. You tin and should return steps to mitigate your risk.
Dr. Myhanh Nguyen, nan section chair of recreation medicine clinics for nan Sutter Health Palo Alto Medical Foundation, advised travelers to cognize their aesculapian history and immoderate pre-existing conditions aliases medications that could lead to heightened power sensitivity; she noted that infants and older group are peculiarly sensitive.
Speak to your doctor, aliases a expert astatine a recreation wellness clinic, earlier your trip, astir immoderate precautions. Then while traveling, see your clothing, accommodations and regular activities.
“It’s important for everyone to trim nan consequence of heat-related unwellness done protective behaviors,” said Claudia Brown, a wellness intelligence pinch nan Center for Disease Control’s Climate and Health Program astatine nan National Center for Environmental Health. As for really to trim that risk, Ms. Brown said that uncovering an air-conditioned environment, erstwhile available, is nan astir effective method.
“Beyond aerial conditioning, limit your outdoor activity, particularly midafternoon, nan hottest portion of nan day, and debar nonstop sunlight,” Ms. Brown suggested. “Wear loose, light-fitting clothing, enactment hydrated and return acold showers aliases baths to little your assemblage temperature.”
Dr. Nguyen besides said staying hydrated is key.
“It’s important to not conscionable orally hydrate, but to person an outer root of h2o too, for illustration a h2o fountain aliases swimming pool.” Dr. Nguyen besides suggested paying adjacent attraction to immoderate benignant of charismatic notices aliases informing systems, and avoiding dense, crowded attractions and seeking retired shaded aliases wooded areas.
Be alert of the symptoms of power exhaustion and power stroke, and beryllium judge to deterioration plentifulness of sunscreen.
Will recreation security help?
At present, astir recreation security policies do not person circumstantial clauses covering utmost heat, according to Beth Godlin, nan president of nan Aon Affinity Travel Practice, a recreation security provider.
“Cancel for immoderate logic policies will let you to cancel based connected nan weather, arsenic do newer policies that let you to interrupt your travel for immoderate reason,” she said. But speech from that, don’t count connected your recreation security to screen heat. Policies whitethorn screen emergency attraction for heat-related illness, specified arsenic power changeable aliases dehydration, but moreover then, nan sum is for nan resulting illness, versus nan power itself.
“Travel security policies person evolved, and this whitethorn go thing that’s covered successful nan adjacent mates of years,” Ms. Godlin said. “It’s not precisely an established phenomenon.”
Can I alteration my plans?
In general, this summer’s crowded conditions successful Europe time off small room for last-minute changes aliases cancellations that will beryllium reimbursed, explained Joyce Falcone, president of the Italian Concierge, a New Jersey-based recreation agency that specializes successful trips and tours successful Italy.
Ms. Falcone mentioned that galore of her clients were hoping to enactment connected nan Italian seashore alternatively of walking to steamy cities. But travelers canceling tours, drivers, hotels and much past infinitesimal should not expect refunds.
“Vendors are scheduled very tightly and don’t person overmuch maneuverability,” Ms. Falcone said. “They’re trying to make a living, and person constricted clip to do so.”
What do locals do to hit nan heat?
“They spell to nan beach!” Ms. Falcone says. “They’re for illustration New Yorkers who wantonness nan metropolis and caput to nan Jersey Shore aliases nan Hamptons.”
While not each Europeans are capable to fly nan metropolis for nan beach, galore decamp for nan state to relatives’ homes to flight nan oppressive actual of municipality environments.
If you can’t get to nan beach, really tin you cool down successful nan city?
So you’re stuck successful nan city. Try to limit your wanderings to nan early greeting hours, earlier 10 a.m., aliases aft nan sun has set. Plan connected a Spanish-style siesta during nan hottest parts of nan day. Underground attractions, for illustration nan catacombs successful Rome, aliases nan Civil War-era tunnels successful Barcelona, are cooler alternatives to explore. Look into going to nan movies, which thin to beryllium air-conditioned. And while it whitethorn beryllium excessively precocious this year, see visiting nan mountains successful summertime months or, amended yet, avoiding summertime recreation altogether.
“Off play recreation is nan measurement to go,” said Ms. Falcone. “There are less crowds, and cooler weather. Take this opportunity to see November, December, January aliases February. Italy is awesome that clip of year.”
