Is it Safe to Travel During Europe’s Heat Wave? Here’s What to Know

Southern Europe is baking, acknowledgment to a relentless power activity pinch temperatures breaking records crossed Italy, Spain and Greece. This utmost weather, coupled pinch 1 of nan busiest tourer seasons successful caller years, raises questions for travelers looking to bask their vacations while staying safe. Here’s what you request to cognize if you’re heading to Europe successful nan coming days, aliases are already there.

What areas of Europe are being hit?

Italy, Spain and Greece are nan countries astir impacted by a precocious unit “anticyclone,” which originated successful North Africa, that’s causing nan grounds heat. Temperatures arsenic precocious arsenic 118 degrees Fahrenheit (close to 48 degrees Celsius) are imaginable later this week successful Sicily and Sardinia; northeastern Spain saw highs of 115 degrees this week, while parts of cardinal Greece deed 109 degrees. The hot, barren conditions person besides exacerbated wildfires successful Greece, Croatia, Switzerland and Spain’s Canary Islands, forcing thousands to evacuate.

How agelong will this power activity last?

Forecasts show nan power activity lasting for astatine slightest different week, done nan extremity of July. However, this peculiar anticyclone — named Charon, for nan ferryman for nan dormant successful Greek mythology — follows intimately connected nan heels of different precocious unit strategy from nan Sahara. (That 1 was called Cerberus, aft nan three-headed canine that guards nan underworld.)