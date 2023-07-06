Is ‘Joy Ride’ based on a true story? What to know about the hilarious (and raunchy) new movie

A caller raunchy but heartfelt R-rated drama called "Joy Ride" hits theaters connected July 7 and it's already making waves.

The movie — penned by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao and Adele Lim, who besides directed — features 4 Chinese-American friends who recreation to their ancestral homeland and chaos ensues.

The communicative centers connected Audrey, played by "Emily successful Paris" prima Ashley Park, arsenic an adopted, uptight lawyer trying to adjacent a woody pinch a Chinese company.

Her puerility champion friend, nan creator Lolo, played by comedian Sherry Cola, decides to subordinate her for nan travel to thief construe and brings on her eccentric cousin, Deadeye, portrayed by Sabrina Wu. Once successful China, nan 3 meet up pinch Audrey's assemblage roommate, Kat, played by "Everything Everywhere All At Once" prima Stephanie Hsu.

The epic travel is filled pinch twists, turns and chaotic debauchery but it yet lands — without giving distant immoderate spoilers — connected a heartfelt infinitesimal pinch each of nan characters learning thing astir themselves and to worth their friendships.

Why is ‘Joy Ride’ rated R?

“Joy Ride” is rated R for beardown and crude intersexual content, connection throughout, supplier contented and little schematic nudity, according to nan Classification and Ratings Administration. That intends anyone nether 17 needs to spot nan movie pinch a genitor aliases big guardian.

Is nan movie based connected a existent story?

Writer/director Lim tells TODAY.com that nan communicative of Audrey, Lolo, Kat and Deadeye was loosely inspired by her ain friends.

She says each her friends did successful their 20s was "hang out, spell retired partying and show stories astir our messy making love lives."

“Our friends are nasty — thirsty, ridiculous friends," she says, laughing. "And we thought, 'You cognize what, we are master writers. Let’s put this each successful a movie and create nan benignant of movie that we wish we had successful our 20s.' And that’s precisely what we group retired to do.”

She noted that they drew inspiration from nan R-rated comedies of nan past — specifically citing "Bridesmaids" and "The Hangover" — "where you person a group of friends having this insane once-in-a-lifetime adventure."

The formed of "Joy Ride." Courtesy of Lionsgate

Should you watch this movie sober?

The formed said astatine a South By Southwest event (where nan movie premiered) that it's champion to watch drunk. When pressed by TODAY.com to clarify, Cola laughs.

"When we said you should beryllium a small drunk erstwhile you watch this film, what we meant is that you should person a bully time," she says. "This is simply a movie you person to watch pinch friends. Get rowdy successful nan theater."

Hsu tells TODAY.com that she's watched it a fewer times pinch audiences and nan formed is ever amazed by really "wild" it gets.

"It feels really effervescent successful nan room aft and I conscionable want group to spell to nan theaters, person fun, scream, like, person a beverage, you know, conscionable person a really bully clip and past get to acquisition it pinch your friends," she says. "You know, it feels for illustration it’s we’re benignant of agelong overdue for thing for illustration that."

What 'Joy Ride' intends to nan Asian American community

Feeling "long overdue" for a classical drama starring Asian American leads was a connection that each 4 of nan formed members and Lim echoed successful their interviews.

Lim notes that Park, Cola, Wu and Hsu had ne'er been listed arsenic No. 1 connected a telephone expanse before. (A telephone expanse is simply a regular filming schedule created by nan adjunct head connected a movie.)

“It really was a infinitesimal each time erstwhile we showed up connected set. It was a ceremony wherever they felt for illustration this was thing typical and that we were going to make nan astir of it,” Lim says.

Cola says nan full acquisition was a "dream travel true."

"We still can’t judge it. Even sitting present (doing interviews), we support conscionable pinching ourselves," she says, noting that nan full acquisition was "so typical and rare."

The formed of "Joy Ride." Ed Araquel / Lionsgate

"I don’t return it lightly. I cognize this is gonna make an effect and I really dream group respond to it (by) emotion inspired to show their ain stories," Cola says.

She adds that she hopes group will locomotion distant from nan movie and consciousness a definite kinship pinch each characteristic nan measurement audiences identified pinch characters successful "Sex and nan City."

Park says that usually for this type of film, each 4 of nan actors starring successful it would person gone successful for 1 of nan roles: nan Asian friend aliases sidekick.

But instead, Lim says, nan movie stars 4 very "distinct and truthful different" Asian characters reconnecting pinch "who you really are" and their "inner freak."

Park besides sat down for an question and reply pinch TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb successful a conception that aired connected July 7.

Without giving excessively overmuch away, Park’s characteristic Audrey arguably has nan biggest characteristic arc successful nan film. At nan end, she seems to consciousness much astatine bid pinch her personality arsenic an Asian American adoptee.

"It’s a powerful connection arsenic well: relationship and uncovering your personality and yourself," Park told Jenna and Hoda.

She added that while nan movie is comedic, it "makes you laughter and cry."

Does an Asian American drama mean we're astatine a turning point?

Instead of sticking to nan tried-and-true stereotypes of Asians and Asian Americans, "Joy Ride" stars 4 very chopped friends who do not fresh into immoderate of nan accustomed tropes connected nan large screen.

But does that mean times are changing? Director Lim says nan reply is complicated.

"There’s nary 1 constituent wherever we hole practice aliases racism. We felt that pinch ‘Joy Luck Club’ — reasoning that this was going to alteration nan scenery for everybody," she says. "We still had systemic issues that weren’t allowing for stories to beryllium told."

But this clip around, Lim thinks things will beryllium different.

"I do consciousness we're astatine a different point. We person truthful galore astonishing writers, directors, actors retired there, dying to show our story.

"And it’s astir ... making judge those stories person an opportunity to spot ray of time because it is ne'er going to beryllium 1 point. It is going to beryllium astir 1000 points — perpetually pushing to make judge that our communicative continues to beryllium told."