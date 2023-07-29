Is Pat Sajak Retiring? Could He Already Have A Gig Lined Up After Wheel Of Fortune?

Wheel of Fortune will soon participate a caller era arsenic Pat Sajak prepares to discontinue from nan long-running crippled show adjacent year. With Ryan Seacrest taking up nan hosting duties, galore person wondered what nan long-time big will beryllium up to pursuing nan series. While it was antecedently reported that Sajak has a gig lined up post-Wheel of Fortune where he will proceed to service arsenic president of nan Board of Trustees astatine Hillsdale College successful Michigan, he reportedly whitethorn person a caller show successful nan useful too.

RadarOnline reported that Pat Sajak could beryllium eyeing a return to TV, but not to big a crippled show. Instead, it would beryllium to stock his governmental views. Nothing is confirmed, but an insider told nan National Enquirer (via RadarOnline) that he is allegedly willing successful a governmental talk show, saying:

Pat doesn't want to tally for office, but he has a batch to opportunity astir what's going connected successful nan world and for decades he has mostly kept his blimpish views to himself. And yes, if Vanna (White) wants to subordinate him, Pat will make judge there's a spot astatine his array for her!

It's difficult to show whether aliases not this is true, truthful fans should return this pinch a atom of brackish until it is either confirmed aliases denied by Pat Sajak himself. However, considering he is connected nan committee of trustees astatine a blimpish college, him allegedly moving connected a perchance blimpish show doesn't look for illustration a agelong shot. I'd ideate if he does return to TV, he'll return a break first. Four decades connected nan aforesaid show is simply a batch of work, and he deserves a break aft he officially retires from Wheel. I presume that erstwhile he's vanished his hosting duties connected nan crippled show, we'll study astir his plans for nan future.

(Image credit: ABC)

Meanwhile, arsenic Pat Sajak eyes a imaginable return to TV aft Wheel of Fortune, nan crippled show has been staying successful nan headlines since his status announcement. Vanna White is successful talks to enactment connected Wheel after he leaves, astatine slightest for now. However, she has been negotiating pinch producers astir a caller contract, and she and Sony are allegedly not connected nan aforesaid page astir it, particularly erstwhile it comes to her salary. It sounds for illustration if Sajak goes done pinch this imaginable caller blimpish show, White could person a early connected it too, which could mean different shake-up connected Wheel of Fortune.

Some fans already person an thought of who they want to switch Vanna White if she ends up leaving nan show. They person been voicing their thoughts connected who could beryllium nan adjacent personification to return complete nan occupation arsenic letter-turner, and a fewer deliberation Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, would make a bully replacement. She already appears connected nan show from clip to time, and a caller Instagram station had her moving and looking for illustration White, which led to viewers pointing retired that she could switch nan long-time co-host if she decides to leave.

While it’s unconfirmed what precisely Pat Sajak has planned aft Wheel of Fortune TV-wise, it seems for illustration location could beryllium projects successful nan works. However, that is still a twelvemonth away, truthful location will beryllium plentifulness of clip to ponder what his adjacent move could be. As they wait, Season 41 of nan legendary crippled show premieres connected Friday, September 1 connected NBC arsenic portion of nan 2023 TV schedule.