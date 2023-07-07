Is this the key to beating jet lag? England Lionesses wear special glasses on flight to Australia

England's Lionesses person been snapped wearing typical glasses that whitethorn conscionable clasp nan cardinal to beating pitchy lag.

The European champions embarked connected a long-haul task to Australia connected Wednesday - conscionable days earlier nan highly anticipated Woman's World Cup successful Sydney.

Keira Walsh, Ellie Roebuck and Georgia Stanway were seen flaunting nan sunglasses to thief prevention them from slumber exhaustion.

In a tweet, nan Lionnesses wrote: 'Time for nan chrono glasses. Doing our champion to hit nan pitchy lag.'

The £255 ($325) glasses were made by nan Netherlands-based Propeaq, who declare they tin support nan mind and assemblage alert astatine nan correct times.

What causes pitchy lag? Jet lag happens erstwhile agelong haul recreation disrupts your assemblage timepiece - aliases circadian rhythm. This soul rhythm of bodily functions is synchronised to nan 24-hour shape of nan Earth's rotation. So erstwhile group alert done different clip zones, their senses are affected. Waking successful nan night, tiredness, wonky hunger patterns and moreover digestive problems and terrible headaches are each communal complaints from pitchy lag sufferers.

'Fatigue, drowsiness and inattention trim capacity connected a business travel aliases spoil nan nosy connected vacation,' Propeaq explains connected its website.

'Prepare your assemblage for nan different clip area by adjusting nan biologic timepiece astatine nan correct time.

'This measurement you debar some nan unpleasant emotion of lead successful nan shoes and nan terrifying quality of bags nether nan eyes.'

Jet lag - also known arsenic circadian desynchrony - is simply a impermanent slumber information caused by a mismatch betwixt nan body's timepiece and nan outer environment.

It usually comes arsenic a consequence of accelerated aerial recreation crossed aggregate continents and clip zones.

Propeaq's glasses purpose to soften nan impacts of pitchy lag done nan usage of interchangeable lenses that person bluish and reddish filters.

Dr Neil Stanley, an independent slumber expert, claims that while this conception is acold from new, it is grounded successful technological beliefs.

He told MailOnline: 'Blue ray tells america it's time clip - nan entity is blue.

Pictured: Bethany England of nan Lionesses taking a image of her chap shot players

'What tells america it's clip to slumber is nan absence of bluish ray - deliberation of each sunset - they're usually reddish aliases pink. The absence of bluish tells america to spell to sleep.'

Propeaq besides adds that nan 'active' bluish ray dampens nan accumulation of melatonin which is known arsenic nan night-time hormone.

Instead, it promotes nan accumulation of cortisol - nan hormone known for encouraging action - which simulates nan thought that it is daytime.

To usage nan glasses correctly, Propeaq advises wearers to partner them pinch its app.

Flight times and timezone accusation tin beryllium entered here, truthful that Propeaq tin champion pass users when to alteration nan lens colour.

'Your biologic timepiece is tuned to sunrise and sunset,' Propeaq explains.

'That timepiece tin beryllium shifted, but that tin hap pinch a maximum of 1.5 hours a time without being bothered by it.

'So if you displacement six clip zones by travelling, you request 4 accommodation days. You tin do this successful nan 4 days earlier nan flight, but also, for example, 2 days earlier departure and 2 days aft arrival.'

Despite these claims, filtered glasses and their effectiveness person agelong been a root of contention betwixt slumber experts.

Dr Stanley branded bluish ray glasses a 'waste of time' unless a personification was wearing them successful tightly controlled conditions.

Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Rachel Daly of England get successful Australia

Georgia Stanway pictured arriving successful Australia, having taken nan typical glasses off

THE FOODS TO EAT WHEN JET LAGGED Registered nutritionist Lily Soutter recommends nan pursuing foods to flooded pitchy lag: Cherry juice - contains melatonin, which influences our assemblage timepiece to assistance sleep.

Kiwis - are precocious successful nan 'happy hormone' serotonin, which converts to melatonin successful nan body.

Eggs - are a rich | root of vitamin B12, which regulates melatonin signalling successful nan encephalon and tin induce alertness.

Green leafy vegetables - incorporate calming magnesium, which besides regulates our sleep-wake cycle.

Whole grains - stimulate nan merchandise insulin, which manages our humor sweetener levels and truthful our alertness.

He told MailOnline: 'It's unsurprising that athletes adopt these benignant of things. It's each astir capacity and optimising performance.

'But nan infinitesimal you spot nan Sun, it will wholly negate what these will do.

'Sunlight is simply a cardinal times much powerful than thing these glasses tin do.

'Unless they deterioration nan glasses each of nan time, it's a discarded of time.'

Dr Stanley claims that immoderate effect of these glasses will yet reset nan infinitesimal they are removed.

Even indoor lighting, getting successful nan ablution aliases utilizing an illuminated reflector could beryllium capable to enactment arsenic a clip signal.

In bid to genuinely tackle pitchy lag, Dr Stanley recommends that travellers should simply enactment awake erstwhile it's ray and slumber erstwhile it's acheronian successful their destination country.

He besides advised that eating nutrient astatine nan caller 'correct' times will thief to support you alert - moreover if it's conscionable a Mars barroom and not a afloat meal.

Sending nan Lionesses to Australia 2 weeks successful beforehand of nan lucifer would person been a large measurement to thief too, Dr Stanley believes.

Following nan long-haul formation to Australia, Georgia Stanway was among galore different players seen to beryllium wearing nary glasses astatine all.

MailOnline has approached Propeaq and nan Football Association for comment.