Isiekwe in for Saracens-La Rochelle quarter-final

2 days ago
Nick Isiekwe looks connected successful midfieldNick Isiekwe replaces nan injured Andy Christie astatine flanker for Saracens against La Rochelle
Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre, La Rochelle Date: Sunday 9 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST
Coverage: Live matter commentary connected BBC Sport website & app

Saracens make 1 alteration to nan broadside that hit Ospreys for their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final pinch La Rochelle.

Flanker Nick Isiekwe replaces nan injured Andy Christie, who collapsed his limb successful nan last-16 victory.

Scrum-half Ivan van Zyl will make his 50th nine appearance, while fastener Callum Hunter-Hill returns from wounded to beryllium named connected nan bench.

Holders La Rochelle make 2 changes to their starting XV.

Wing Teddy Thomas drops to nan chair contempt scoring 2 tries, including a precocious winner, against Gloucester successful nan past round.

He is replaced by Ulupano Seuteni, who is named astatine extracurricular centre, pinch Raymond Rhule moving from 13 to wing.

Reda Wardi starts astatine prop, pinch Joel Sclavi dropping to nan bench.

Saracens head of rugby Mark McCall says nan three-time Champions Cup winners look 1 of nan biggest tests successful nine rugby.

"It's a immense challenge, going to a spot we've ne'er been and 1 of nan astir atmospheric stadiums successful European rugby," he said.

"It's nan location of nan reigning champions, who person been successful back-to-back finals, truthful that tells you a batch astir them arsenic a team.

"They are packed afloat of superb players and are good coached, but this is nan benignant of situation that our group relishes and embraces.

"All parts of your crippled person to beryllium incredibly strong. We person each seen really beardown their set-piece tin beryllium truthful up beforehand will beryllium hugely important. They are a superior threat to nan breakdown truthful nan fundamentals request to beryllium successful spot for us."

Teams

La Rochelle: Dulin; Rhule, Seuteni, Danty, Favre; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Skelton, Dillane, Botia, Alldritt (c).

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Thompson-Stringer, Sclavi, Sazy, Tanga, Boudehent, Berjon, Thomas.

Saracens: Goode; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (c), Ivan Zyl; M Vunipola, George, Riccioni, Itoje, Tizard, Isiekwe, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Judge, Hunter-Hill, Wray, A Davies, Taylor, Lewington.

Source Bbc

