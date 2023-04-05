Israel bombs Lebanon and Gaza as Netanyahu promises enemies 'will pay'

Israeli subject struck targets located successful confederate Lebanon and nan Gaza Strip arsenic its Prime Minister says it will 'extract a dense value from our enemies'. The state blames Hamas militants for rocket attacks connected Israel.

Israel's subject deed sites successful Lebanon and Gaza early connected Friday, successful retaliation for rocket attacks it blamed connected nan Islamist group Hamas, arsenic tensions pursuing constabulary raids this week connected nan Al-Aqsa mosque successful Jerusalem threatened to spiral retired of control.

Loud blasts rocked different areas of Gaza, arsenic Israel said its jets deed targets including tunnels and weapons manufacturing sites of Hamas, which controls nan blockaded confederate coastal strip, as good arsenic a dense instrumentality weapon utilized for anti-aircraft fire.

As daybreak neared, nan subject said it had besides struck Hamas targets successful confederate Lebanon, wherever residents astir nan area of nan Rashidiyeh exile campy reported 3 large blasts.

Two Lebanese information sources said nan onslaught deed a mini building connected farmland adjacent nan area from which nan rockets had been launched earlier. They had nary reports of casualties.

The strikes came successful consequence to rocket attacks from Lebanon towards bluish Israeli areas, which Israeli officials blamed connected Hamas. The subject said 34 rockets were launched from Lebanon, of which 25 were intercepted by aerial defence systems. It was nan biggest specified onslaught since 2006, erstwhile Israel fought a warfare pinch nan heavy equipped Hezbollah movement.

"Israel's response, coming and later, will nonstop a important value from our enemies," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said pursuing a information furniture meeting.

As nan Israeli jets struck successful Gaza, salvoes of rockets were fired successful consequence and sirens sounded successful Israeli towns and cities successful bordering areas, nevertheless location were nary reports of superior casualties.

The crossborder strikes came amid an escalating confrontation complete Israeli police raids at nan Al-Aqsa mosque compound successful Jerusalem during nan Muslim beatified period of Ramadan, which this twelvemonth coincides pinch nan Jewish Passover holiday.

"We clasp nan Zionist business afloat responsible for nan sedate escalation and nan flagrant aggression against nan Gaza Strip and for nan consequences that will bring onto nan region," Hamas said successful a statement.

Although Israel blamed Hamas for Thursday's attack, which took spot arsenic Hamas caput Ismail Haniyeh was visiting Lebanon, information experts said Hezbollah, nan powerful Shi'ite group which helps Israel's main force Iran task its powerfulness crossed nan region, must person fixed its permission.

"It's not Hezbollah shooting, but it's difficult to judge that Hezbollah didn't cognize astir it," Tamir Hayman, a erstwhile caput of Israeli subject intelligence, said connected Twitter.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a connection condemning immoderate subject operations from its territory that threatened stableness but location was nary contiguous remark from Hezbollah. Earlier connected Thursday, earlier nan rockets were fired, elder Hezbollah charismatic Hashem Safieddine said immoderate infringement connected Al-Aqsa "will inflame nan full region".

UNIFIL, nan UN. peacekeeping ngo successful Lebanon, said it had been successful interaction pinch nan parties and said some sides had said they did not activity warfare but it said nan business risked escalation.

"We impulse each parties to cease each actions crossed nan Blue Line now," it said, referring to nan frontier demarcation betwixt nan 2 countries.

US condemns rocket attacks and mosque storming

Palestinian factions successful Lebanon, which person a beingness successful nan exile camps, person fired sporadically connected Israel successful nan past. But nan separator area has been mostly quiet since nan 2006 warfare pinch Hezbollah.

The US State Department condemned nan motorboat of rockets from Lebanon and earlier strikes from Gaza and said Israel had nan correct to take sides itself.

But it besides expressed interest astatine nan scenes successful the Al-Aqsa mosque, wherever Israeli constabulary were filmed beating worshippers during raids that officials said were to dislodge groups of young men who had barricaded themselves wrong nan mosque.

The Al-Aqsa compound successful Jerusalem's Old City is Islam's 3rd holiest site, wherever hundreds of thousands believe during Ramadan. Known to Jews arsenic Temple Mount, nan location of nan 2 biblical Jewish temples, it is besides Judaism's astir ineffable site, though non-Muslims are not allowed to believe there.

It has agelong been a flashpoint for tensions. Clashes location successful 2021 helped to trigger a 10-day warfare betwixt Israel and Gaza.

There has been wide anger among Palestinians successful nan occupied West Bank and Gaza complete nan constabulary actions arsenic good arsenic condemnation from crossed nan Arab world.

Late connected Thursday, constabulary said location were besides disturbances successful a number of Arab cities successful Israel itself, including Umm el-Fahem, Sakhnin and Nazareth.

Plumes of smoke

The worsening information business adds a further complication for Netanyahu's religious-nationalist government, which has faced wide protests complete its now-suspended plans to curb nan powers of nan Supreme Court.

However, guidance leader Yair Lapid said nan authorities could count connected cross-party support pursuing nan rocket onslaught and Netanyahu said Israelis stood down nan information forces.

"The soul statement successful Israel will not forestall america from taking action against them wherever and whenever necessary. All of us, without exception, are agreed connected this," Netanyahu said.

In nan aftermath of Thursday's rocket attack, TV footage showed ample plumes of fume rising supra nan bluish Israeli separator municipality of Shlomi, pinch wrecked cars successful nan streets. Israel Airports Authority said it had closed nan bluish airports successful Haifa and Rosh Pina.

"I'm shaking, I'm successful shock," Liat Berkovitch Kravitz told Israel's Channel 12 news, speaking from a fortified room successful her location successful Shlomi. "I heard a boom, it was arsenic if it exploded wrong nan room."

The Israeli subject said mortar shells were besides fired crossed nan border.

Amid fears that nan confrontation could spiral further pursuing a twelvemonth of rising Israeli-Palestinian violence, nan U.N. Security Council held a closed doorway gathering to talk nan crisis.

"It's going to beryllium important for everyone to do what they tin to calm tensions," US Deputy Ambassador to nan United Nations, Robert Wood, told reporters connected his measurement into nan meeting.

Thursday's onslaught followed a number of rocket launches towards Israel from Gaza, astir of which were intercepted. Israel responded to nan launches pinch airstrikes connected sites linked to Hamas, which it holds responsible for immoderate attacks from nan blockaded coastal strip.

Speaking from Gaza, Mohammad Al-Braim, spokesperson for nan Palestinian Popular Resistance Committees, praised nan rocket strikes from Lebanon, which he linked to nan Al-Aqsa incidents, but did not declare responsibility.

He said "no Arab and nary Muslim would support silent while (Al-Aqsa) is being raided successful specified a ferocious and barbaric measurement without nan force paying nan value for its aggression."

(Reuters)