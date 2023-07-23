Israel: Netanyahu to undergo pacemaker surgery

27 minutes ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will acquisition a room to implant a pacemaker connected Sunday.

Netanyahu's latest wellness situation comes conscionable arsenic lawmakers are group to debate nan judicial reforms bill successful parliament connected Sunday which will beryllium followed by a ballot connected Monday.

The arguable measure sparked 1 of nan biggest protestation movement's in Israel's history since it was unveiled successful January.

Protests against Israel's judicial betterment intensify

To position this video please alteration JavaScript, and see upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Netanyahu to beryllium discharged successful clip to ballot for reforms

The Prime Minister is group to person nan room astatine nan Sheba Medical Center while Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin will measurement successful for him.

A week ago, Neanyahu had been discharged aft a nighttime of hospitalization pursuing complaints of dizziness.

Despite uncovering nan leader "in complete cardiac health," doctors implanted a "monitoring device" to proceed supervising his health.

An ambulance waits extracurricular nan Sheba Medical Centre.A week agone Netanyahu was hospitalized aft complaints of dizziness. Image: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP

"A week agone I had a monitoring instrumentality implanted and this instrumentality beeped this evening and announced that I needed to get a pacemaker," Netanyahu said successful a video posted connected his Facebook page.

He added that he will beryllium discharged from nan hospital by Sunday afternoon, which is successful clip to ballot for nan reforms bill.

Judicial overhaul polarizes Israel

In his sixth word arsenic Prime Minister, Netanyahu is presently facing a home situation pinch protests surging against his push for judicial changes.

The ruling conjugation said nan measure was needed to equilibrium retired nan section of powerfulness arsenic nan tribunal was intervening excessively often.

Thousands of Israeli protests marching connected a highwayTens of thousands marched successful protestation of nan judical reforms billImage: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Critics of nan bill, however, suggested that nan Supreme Court played a important domiciled successful safeguarding civilian authorities successful a state that has nary general constitution and nary precocious enclosure of parliament.

Those opposing nan measure besides impeach Netanyahu of utilizing nan reforms to quash imaginable judgement against himself. He is presently connected proceedings for corruption charges which he denies.

Tens of thousands of Israelis marched from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem connected Saturday to protestation nan planned judicial overhaul that would curtail nan powers of nan Supreme Court.

The protesters are group to stitchery extracurricular parliament connected Sunday arsenic lawmakers statement nan bill.

ns/jcg (AFP, Reuters)

