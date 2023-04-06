Issued on: 06/04/2023 - 01:59

Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian man astatine nan Al-Aqsa Mosque compound pursuing an onslaught connected worshippers during nan Islamic beatified fasting period of Ramadan successful Jerusalem connected 5 April 2023.

Global criticism and concern mounted Wednesday after Israeli police attacked Palestinians wrong Islam's third-holiest site, sparking a subject speech of rockets and aerial strikes, pinch fears of further escalation.

Two more rockets were fired late Wednesday from the Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israel, the army and witnesses said, and fresh altercations broke out at Al-Aqsa mosque successful Jerusalem during nan Jewish Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Armed police in riot gear stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque earlier dawn Wednesday, aiming to dislodge "law-breaking youths and masked agitators" they said had barricaded themselves inside.

A barrage of rocks and fireworks met nan officers, constabulary video showed, and much than 350 people were arrested.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "shocked and appalled" by images he saw of Israeli information forces beating group astatine nan mosque, peculiarly because it came astatine a time holy to Jews, Christians and Muslims that should be a period of peace, his spokesperson said.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States said he was "extremely concerned by the continuing violence and we urge all sides to avoid further escalation".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country and Israel have been rebuilding ties, said: "Trampling on the Al-Aqsa mosque is our red line."

Violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has intensified since nan caller authorities of seasoned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took power in December, a coalition with extreme right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

Palestinian witness Abdel Karim Ikraiem, 74, charged that Israeli constabulary equipped pinch batons, tear gas grenades and smoke bombs, burst into the mosque "by force" and "beat the women and men" worshipping there early Wednesday.

One video widely circulated on social media showed police clubbing people on the floor inside the mosque. The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had treated 37 people, including immoderate aft their release from custody.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir voiced "complete backing" for constabulary and their "swift and determined" actions.

Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza, called on West Bank Palestinians "to go en masse to the Al-Aqsa mosque to defend it". The mosque in Israeli-annexed eastbound Jerusalem is built connected apical of what Jews telephone nan Temple Mount, Judaism's holiest site.

It has been a predominant flashpoint, and similar raids location successful May 2021 sparked nan latest Gaza warfare that raged for 11 days.

Rocks and fireworks

On Gaza's streets, protesters burned tyres and swore "to defend and protect the Al-Aqsa mosque".

Calm returned to nan compound by precocious morning, erstwhile Israeli constabulary escorted a group of Jewish visitors done nan site. An serviceman told AFP constabulary were allowing only those aged 60 and over.

Israeli constabulary said nan Palestinians had barricaded themselves wrong nan mosque from Tuesday evening, up of Passover which started connected Wednesday evening.

Police "were forced to participate nan compound successful bid to get them retired pinch nan intentions to let nan Fajr (dawn) dream and to forestall a convulsive disturbance", aft prolonged attempts astatine talking pinch nan Palestinians grounded to get them to leave, said a constabulary statement.

"When nan constabulary entered, stones were thrown astatine them and fireworks were fired from wrong nan mosque by a ample group of agitators," constabulary said.

Netanyahu said "security forces were compelled to enactment successful bid to reconstruct order".

Within hours, astatine slightest 9 rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel, nan service said, adding that "in response" warplanes struck 2 suspected Hamas weapons-manufacturing sites.

The aerial strikes were followed by caller rocket occurrence from Gaza and further Israeli strikes, AFP journalists reported.

Later Wednesday witnesses reported 2 much rockets fired from bluish Gaza. Israel said "one motorboat failed" and fell successful Gaza while nan different landed "in nan area of nan information fence" boundary.

Islamic Jihad, different Gaza-based militant group, called nan rockets "a first informing message".

'Repercussions'

Palestinian civilian affairs curate Hussein al-Sheikh condemned nan Israeli constabulary action wrong Al-Aqsa, saying "the level of brutality requires urgent Palestinian, Arab and world action".

Germany urged some sides "to do everything imaginable to calm nan situation".

The Arab League denounced "the onslaught connected nan faithful" and called an emergency meeting.

Jordan, which administers nan mosque, condemned its "storming", and called connected Israeli forces to time off nan compound immediately.

The United Arab Emirates and Morocco, which established ties pinch Israel successful 2020 arsenic portion of US-brokered accords, besides powerfully condemned nan Israeli constabulary action.

A UAE overseas ministry connection rejected each practices that "threaten to further exacerbate escalation". It besides criticised worshippers who "barricade themselves".

Rabat's overseas ministry stressed nan request "to debar measures and violations apt to harm chances of bid successful nan region".

The Gulf emirate of Qatar, which does not recognise Israel, warned that Israeli practices "will person superior repercussions connected information and stableness successful nan region, and will undermine efforts to revive nan stalled bid process, if nan world organization does not hasten to return action".

So acold this year, nan conflict has claimed nan lives of astatine slightest 91 Palestinians, 15 Israelis and 1 Ukrainian, according to an AFP tally based connected charismatic sources from some sides.

